Australian stock exchange-listed battery maker Redflow has announced a AU$14.5 million ($11.25 million) funding round, as the Brisbane-based company takes its manufacturing base offshore and turns its attention to a market "sweet-spot" including the off-grid, telecom, commercial and industrial sectors.RenewEconomy The capital-raising follows Redflow's recent strategic review, the outcome of which has shifted the company's focus away from Australia's residential battery storage market - although it will still be active in this market - to a sector better suited to its proprietary zinc-bromine flow batteries.Redflow, which is headed up by its biggest investor, Simon Hackett, says its key focus is now on disrupting the existing lead-acid battery replacement market, replacing short-lifetime lead-acid batteries with long-life flow batteries in proven high demand areas such as telecommunications.

The equity raising comprises a share placement AU$10.5 million in two tranches to sophisticated and professional investors and the issue of AU$4 million worth of shares to Hackett CP Nominees Pty Ltd, in exchange for already issued convertible notes.

The money is expected to be used to help Redflow relocate its manufacturing closer to priority markets - namely south-east Asia - to cut supply chain costs, as well as to implement "cost-down projects" to create a sustainable gross operating margin.

According to a Redflow statement on Friday, the cost-down projects are expected to reduce delivered product manufacturing cost by at least 30% over the next 18 months, and to target "sustainable cashflow-positive operations" ...

