sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 14.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,103 Euro		+0,015
+17,05 %
WKN: A1H9W2 ISIN: AU000000RFX8 Ticker-Symbol: 2RF 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
REDFLOW LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
REDFLOW LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,10
0,113
13:06
0,097
0,11
10:35
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
REDFLOW LIMITED
REDFLOW LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
REDFLOW LIMITED0,103+17,05 %