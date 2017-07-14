

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - First Horizon National (FHN) revealed a profit for its second quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $62.95 million, or $0.27 per share. This was up from $56.54 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.26 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $328.37 million. This was up from $321.78 million last year.



First Horizon National earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $62.95 Mln. vs. $56.54 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.3% -EPS (Q2): $0.27 vs. $0.24 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.26 -Revenue (Q2): $328.37 Mln vs. $321.78 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.0%



