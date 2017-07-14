EXPO 2017 ASTANA: Foton Motor Escorts for China Pavilion Day

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The official ceremony of Expo 2017 Astana China Pavilion Day washosted on 5 July 2017.

As a leading commercial vehicle manufacturer in the world, Foton Motor was designated as the sole vehicle supplier of China Pavilion atExpo 2017 Astana. With previousexperience servinginternational conferences, Foton Motor sent three major product brands to support transport work for China Pavilion.

FOTON TOANO, whichescorted Vladimir Putin and other dignitaries of countries atthe 70th anniversary of the V-day in 2015, became the only state guest vehicle to meet European standards. At the Expo, FOTON TOANO was incorporated into the 'leading cadres' motorcade' to ensure the travel of officials and honored guests of China Pavilion.

FOTON AUV busat China Pavilion was responsible for providing round trip airport transfer operations for leaders andother delegationswho come from more than 30 provinces andcities. FOTON AUV buswas designated toensure the green and safe travel at the Expo with the strictest service standards.

During the Expo, there wereactivities for provinces and cities every two days. Foton Sauvana provided a comfortable driving experienceto working personnel of China Pavilionand comfortable travel service to delegations attending theactivities.

Foton Motor set upmany assurance services, including appointing service stations, vehicle and accessory preparation andPDIto guarantee all vehicles workingwithoutmalfunction for Expo 2017 Astana.Foton Motormaintained a team ofprofessional service technicians on-site24 hours a day, providing training forworking staff in China Pavilion.

As the sole designated vehicles of China Pavilion in Expo 2017 Astana, TOANO, AUV, SAUVANA not onlyblended seamlessly with the "future energy" theme of Expo, but also showedFoton Motor, as a new benchmark for intelligent manufacturingin China;displaying Chineseinnovative powerwithscientific and technological innovations.

