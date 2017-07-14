Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Helen of Troy's Adjusted Earnings Grew 8%; Beat Earnings Estimates for 8th Consecutive Quarter

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily has just published a free post-earnings coverage on Helen of Troy Ltd (NASDAQ: HELE), which can be viewed by registering at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=HELE, following the Company's announcement of its first quarter fiscal 2018 earnings results on July 10, 2017. The personal and household products Company reported a y-o-y gain in revenue and reaffirmed its annual guidance. Our daily stock reports are accessible for free, and with those to look forward today you also will be signing up for a complimentary member's account at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on HELE. With the links below you can directly download the report of your stock of interest-free of charge at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=HELE

Earnings Reviewed

For the three months ended May 31, 2017, Helen of Troy's consolidated net sales revenue increased 3.4% to $359.6 million compared to $347.9 million in Q1 FY17, reflecting an increase in core business net sales revenue of 2.2% and growth from acquisitions of 1.8%, partially offset by a decline of 0.6% from foreign currency fluctuations. The Company's revenue numbers exceeded analysts' estimates of $354 million.

For Q1 FY18, Helen of Troy's consolidated gross profit margin decreased 0.3% to 43.5% compared to 43.8% in Q1 FY17. The decline in consolidated gross profit margin was primarily due to higher promotional spending with customers and the unfavorable impact of foreign currency fluctuations. The Company's consolidated SG&A improved by 0.7% to 34.4% of net sales compared to 35.1% in the prior year's same quarter.

Helen of Troy's GAAP operating loss was $3.2 million, or (0.9)% of net sales, in Q1 FY18, compared to operating income of $22.9 million, or 6.6% of net sales, in Q1 FY17. The Company noted that the operating income (loss) includes pre-tax non-cash impairment charges of $36.0 million in the reported quarter compared to $7.4 million recorded in the prior year's same quarter. Helen of Troy's adjusted operating income was $42.6 million, or 11.9% of net sales, in Q1 FY18 compared to $44.6 million, or 12.8% of net sales, in Q1 FY17.

Helen of Troy posted net income of $5.9 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, for Q1 FY18 compared to $19.0 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, for Q1 FY17. The Company's net income included non-cash asset impairment charges of $23.1 million for the reported quarter compared to $5.1 million for the prior year's same quarter. Helen of Troy's earnings adjusted for asset impairment costs and amortization costs totaled $37.4 million, or $1.37 per diluted share, compared to $35.9 million, or $1.27 per diluted share, in Q1 FY17.

Segment Operating Results

During Q1 FY18, Helen of Troy's Housewares segment net sales surged 16.3% to $98.43 million, driven by a 9.7% increase in core business net sales revenue, and a 7.3% contribution from acquisitions. The core business increase reflects growth for both Hydro Flask and OXO brands. The segment's GAAP operating margin totaled 18.4% for the reported quarter versus 18.3% in the prior year's comparable quarter.

Helen of Troy's Health & Home core business net sales increased 3.4% to $150.27 million in Q1 FY18, reflecting incremental distribution and shelf space gains with existing customers as well as growth in international sales. The segment's GAAP operating margin was 9.7% compared to 6.6% the prior year's corresponding quarter. Adjusted operating margin increased 1.0% on a y-o-y basis.

For Q1 FY18, Helen of Troy's Beauty core business net sales decreased 1.4% to $79.29 million, primarily reflecting declines in the personal care category due to competitive conditions, partially offset by solid growth in professional appliance sales particularly in the online channel. The segment recorded negative GAAP operating margin of 1.6% compared to a positive operating margin of 3.8% in the year-ago period. The Beauty core business adjusted operating margin declined 4.2 percentage points on y-o-y basis.

Helen of Troy's Nutritional Supplements core business net sales totaled $31.62 million, down 12.0% on a y-o-y basis, reflecting a decline in auto delivery revenues resulting primarily from the transition to new order management and customer relationship management systems. The segment's operating loss was $34.6 million in the reported quarter compared to $5.3 million in the year earlier same quarter. The segment's adjusted operating loss was $0.6 million in Q1 FY18 compared to adjusted operating income of $2.3 million in Q1 FY17.

Helen of Troy stated that it is evaluating strategic alternatives for Nutritional Supplements segment, which could include divestiture, investments in online interface and e-commerce platforms, restructuring or realignment programs, and consolidating operations and functions.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of May 31, 2017, Helen of Troy's cash and cash equivalents totaled $16.51 million compared to $23.12 million as on May 31, 2016. The Company's total short- and long-term debt was $453.8 million at the end of Q1 FY18 compared to $587.5 million at the end of Q1 FY17, reflecting a net decrease of $133.7 million.

Helen of Troy's accounts receivable turnover was 54.4 days in the reported quarter compared to 54.1 days in the prior year's same quarter. The Company's inventory totaled $312.0 million compared to $319.2 million in Q1 FY17, while inventory turnover was 2.8 times in both periods. Helen of Troy's cash flow from operations was $41.7 million in the reported quarter.

Annual Outlook

For fiscal 2018, Helen of Troy reiterated its guidance of consolidated net sales revenue in the range of $1.56 billion to $1.60 billion. The Company's net sales outlook reflects the following expectations: Housewares net sales growth of 11% to 13%; Health & Home net sales growth in the mid-single digits; Beauty net sales decline in the mid-single digits; and Nutritional Supplements net sales in-line with FY17.

Helen of Troy is estimating consolidated GAAP diluted EPS of $4.54 to $4.87 and adjusted diluted EPS in the range of $6.50 to $6.90 for the fiscal year.

Stock Performance

Helen of Troy's share price finished yesterday's trading session at $91.95, advancing 1.04%. A total volume of 125.67 thousand shares has exchanged hands. The Company's stock advanced 1.16% in the last three months. Additionally, the stock gained 8.88% since the start of the year. Shares of the Company have a PE ratio of 18.19 and currently have a market cap of $2.49 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily :

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily