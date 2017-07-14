

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - First Horizon National Corp. (FHN) reported Friday that its second-quarter net income attributable to shareholders climbed 61 percent to $91 million from $57 million last year. Earnings per share were $0.38, up 58 percent from last year's $0.24.



Adjusted attributable net income was $63 million or $0.27 per share, compared to $55 million or $0.23 per share a year ago. On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Total revenue for the quarter grew 2 percent to $328 million. Analysts expected revenues of $330.1 million.



Net interest income was $201 million, up 14 percent, while fee income fell 12 percent to $128 million. Net interest margin improved 15 basis points from last year to 3.07 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX