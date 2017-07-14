

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) reported a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $7.03 billion, or $1.82 per share. This was higher than $6.20 billion, or $1.55 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.58 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.8% to $26.41 billion. This was up from $25.21 billion last year.



JPMorgan Chase & Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $7.03 Bln. vs. $6.20 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.4% -EPS (Q2): $1.82 vs. $1.55 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.4% -Analysts Estimate: $1.58 -Revenue (Q2): $26.41 Bln vs. $25.21 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.8%



