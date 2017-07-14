Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2017 Presents RED BUTTON: A Science Fiction Comedy About Love and the End of the World

LONDON, July 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

An original piece of new writing, taking a unique perspective on contemporary social and political issues. Set in a futuristic world where cities fly, radio dramas are played in every home, a young innocent couple are given the Red Button that destroys the world. Bored with their comfortable lives, the question arises: should they press the button and end it all? Greg and Beth have it all - a nice home, good jobs, yet they feel there is something missing from their lives. They decide to volunteer as charity workers, hoping to take care of cute puppies and kittens. Instead, they are given the onerous responsibility of the Red Button that if pressed will wipe out the entire world!



In the background the ever present radio illustrates how the world changes with their new immense power. Melodramatic soaps, propaganda pieces, and strange music play constantly. It sinks deeper into their psyche, underlining the story, and providing a unique insight into this crazy futuristic world.



Red Button stands as a political and social satire. It uses the language of science fiction to take a look at issues that are present in contemporary society. The play tackles subjects such as gender dynamics, immigration, and politics. Focusing on these issues in a futuristic society, helps the audience understand how they appear in the world around us. Blending live music and physical comedy, that perspective emerges under a more attractive and interesting light.



Horatio Theatre's unique context aims at finding a middle point between science fiction and magic realism, taking outlandish elements- such as the existence of the Red Button- and accepting them as indisputable facts.



About Horatio Theatre:

Founders Juan Echenique and Fumi Gomez maintain an international diverse team of actors and crew, with sci-fi as a frame to talk about meaningful and relevant issues such as equality, politics, sociology and technology. Our work is focused on new writing and original storytelling, seeking new expressive ways and languages. We work with artists from all around the world such as Spiros Maus, or BAME actors Yasmine Holness-Dove, Mia Foo and Benjamin Cawley enriching and giving a more global perspective to our ideas. We are heavily invested in a theatre that speaks from a female, diverse perspective, in a way that is clear, political and most importantly, entertaining.

Venue: theSpace on North Bridge, Perth Theatre (V36)

Address: The Carlton Hilton Hotel, North Bridge, Edinburgh, EH1 1TH

Tickets: Click here to book tickets!

Dates: 14th - 19th Aug 2017

Time: 7:40pm (1h)

Venue box office number: +44-(0)-131-510-2386 / Fringe box office number: +44-(0)-131-226-0000

For further information, images or to request a media ticket please contact Fumi Gomez on +44-(0)-75-8505-7388 or email fumi@fumigomez.com / Website: http://www.scifitheatre.com / Twitter: @fumigoation