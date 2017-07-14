Pro-Trader Daily: Dividend Coverage: This Consumer Products Maker has Raised Dividend since 1977; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on July 17, 2017

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a closer look at The Clorox Co. (NYSE: CLX) as the Company's stock will begin trading ex-dividend on July 17, 2017. In order to capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock one day prior (excluding weekend) to the ex-dividend date that is by latest the end of trading session on July 14, 2017. Are you looking for research on dividend stocks, if so register with us now for your free membership at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

Today, PRO-TD covers ex-dividend news on CLX. Get our free coverage by signing up at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=CLX

Dividend Declared

On May 08th, 2017, Clorox announced that its board of directors increased the quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock by 5% from $0.80 per share to $0.84 per share. The dividend will be payable on August 04, 2017, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 19, 2017.

Clorox's indicated dividend represents a yield of 2.54%, which is substantially higher compared to the average dividend yield of 1.74% for the Consumer Goods sector. Total annual dividends paid to Clorox's shareholders have increased each year since 1977.

Dividend Insights

Clorox has a dividend payout ratio of 63.3%, which indicates that the Company distributes approximately $0.63 for every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much money a Company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, Clorox is estimated to report earnings of $5.70 in the coming year, which comfortably covers Company's annualized dividend of $3.36.

As on March 31, 2017, Clorox's cash and cash equivalents totaled $431 million, while the Company's current assets were approximately $1.60 billion. Clorox manages its cash effectively, also, for FY17 the Company is forecasting growth on revenue in the range of 3% to 4% and earnings in the band of 7% to 9% for per-share earnings. This should allow Clorox to raise its dividend going forward and remain an aristocrat.

About the Company

Clorox is a leading multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products with about 8,000 employees worldwide and fiscal year 2016 sales of $5.8 billion. Clorox markets some of the most trusted and recognized consumer brand names. More than 80% of the Company's sales are generated from brands that hold the No. 1 or No. 2 market share positions in their categories.

Clorox is a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact, a community of global leaders committed to sustainability. The company also has been broadly recognized for its corporate responsibility efforts. Clorox and its foundations contributed nearly $17 million in combined cash grants, product donations, cause marketing, and employee volunteerism in the past year.

Recent Development for Clorox

On June 21, 2017, Clorox announced that Chairman and CEO, Benno Dorer, ranked No. 1 on Glassdoor's list of Highest Rated CEOs for 2017 based on anonymous and voluntary employee reviews posted on the jobs site during the past year. The list recognizes top leaders employees love working for, with Dorer earning the top spot on this year's rankings with a 99% approval rating. Among the 700,000 companies reviewed on Glassdoor, the average CEO approval rating is 67%.

"I view this as a vote of confidence for our entire management team and our strategy that invests in profitable, sustainable and responsible growth," Dorer said, "Opportunities to focus on innovation, become involved in industry-leading digital consumer engagement initiatives and work on leading brands, all in an environment where you feel fully engaged and empowered, are not just about good business but also about creating a positive work environment for employees."

Stock Performance

At the closing bell, on Thursday, July 13, 2017, Clorox's stock slightly slipped 0.52%, ending the trading session at $130.82. A total volume of 691.59 thousand shares have exchanged hands. The Company's stock price rallied 10.19% in the past six months. Moreover, the stock gained 9.00% since the start of the year. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 25.85 and has a dividend yield of 2.57%. The stock currently has a market cap of $16.89 billion.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily