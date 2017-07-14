Pro-Trader Daily: Featured Company News - Salesforce.com Delivers Einstein AI and Analytics for Field Service Lightning

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a look at the latest corporate events and news making the headlines for a global leader in CRM, Salesforce.com Inc. (NYSE: CRM), following which we have published a free report that can be viewed by signing up at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=CRM. The Company introduced Einstein Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Analytics for Field Service Lightning on July 12, 2017. AI and Analytics for Field Service Lightning will enable Companies to deliver a smarter onsite customer experience. These innovations will assist mobile workers with image recognition technology, smart equipment management, and deep analytics, and hence boost their productivity and onsite efficiency. For immediate access to our complimentary reports, including today's coverage, register for free now at:

Need for Service Cloud in the Field Service Market

The multi-billion dollar field service market is rapidly expanding into new industries such as finance, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail. Therefore, there is greater demand to deliver onsite service. Field service technicians are required to deal with complicated equipment, but they often lack insight into pre-existing customer issues. This creates a mismatch and leads to confused employees, frustrated customers, and eventually requires multiple efforts for resolving customer issues. Field Service Lightning will provide mobile workers the required insights and intelligence to improve first-time fix rates and enhance onsite efficiency.

How Field Service Lightning Brings Insights, Onsite

Field Service Lightning enables a service organization (i.e. managers, dispatchers and mobile workers) to move with speed and efficiency through its three new innovations:

Einstein Vision for Field Service: This leverages the power of artificial intelligence to use image recognition in field service. Companies can use trained image classifiers to handle specialized image-recognition use cases. For instance, dishwasher repairs are mostly complex due to similar looking parts and serial numbers. With this technology, the dishwasher repairman who needs to replace a water inlet valve can simply snap a picture of the valve and Einstein Vision for Field Service will instantly detect the exact product type. This will save time for the customer, repairman as well as the Company.

Equipment and Inventory Management: This uses scheduling automation to ensure that the right work crew, equipment, and trucks are always at the right place. It enables managers and dispatchers to send technicians to the field knowing they're armed with the right equipment and knowledge they need to complete their job during the very first visit. For instance, Equipment and Inventory Management enables a cable Company dispatcher to see which technician is closest to the customer and ensure that he has the correct cable splitters necessary to get the customer's television set up successfully.

Field Service Analytics: It offers actionable insights for managers to improve the productivity of their mobile workforce. With the help of this tool, service managers can integrate all their data into one easy-to-use application for a comprehensive assessment of their mobile workforce. This will allow them to take the required action from their dashboard. For example, Field Service Analytics helps the service manager of a medical device Company to quickly understand that some of her technicians are struggling to install an EKG machine. This will help her ascertain classes and arrange set-up times for on-the-job training of these technicians.

Some Comments from the Industry

Noel Zammit, CIO, Atlantic Energy, LLC affirmed that at Atlantic Energy, their goal is to create a cleaner, more energy efficient world. He mentioned that with the help of this Field Service Lightning, the Company is able to arm their technicians with the intelligence and insights they need to service their customers faster than ever. This has lead to a reduction in their energy consumption and costs globally.

Mary Wardley, Program Vice President, Customer Care and CRM, IDC had similar views, commenting:

"While the direct customer experience has benefitted from the digital transformation, field technicians still struggle to deliver a modern onsite experience. Customer expectations have escalated across the board, and so have expectations for in-the-field diagnostics and issue resolution."

She also said that introduction of features like image recognition, automated equipment tracking, and analytics into the field service process will enable Companies to run their field service organization faster and more efficiently.

Pricing and Availability

As of now, Einstein Vision for FieldService is in its pilot stage. It is expected to be generally available from the first half of 2018.

Currently, Field Service Equipment and Inventory Management is normally available with any Field Service Lightning license, which starts at around $150 for organizations that have at least one Service Cloud license in Enterprise Edition or above. Field Service Analytics, on the other hand, is currently available with any Service Analytics and Field Service Lightning license.

Last Close Stock Review

Salesforce.com's share price finished yesterday's trading session at $89.57, marginally sliding 0.92%. A total volume of 3.21 million shares have exchanged hands. The Company's stock price soared 7.44% in the last three months, 18.21% in the past six months, and 10.13% in the previous twelve months. Additionally, the stock skyrocketed 30.84% since the start of the year. Shares of the Company have a PE ratio of 471.42 and currently have a market cap of $64.27 billion.

