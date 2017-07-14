Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: PepsiCo's Quarterly Results Surpassed Expectations

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily has just published a free post-earnings coverage on Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE: PEP), which can be viewed by registering at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=PEP, following the Company's release of its financial results for the second quarter fiscal 2017 on July 11, 2017. The food and beverage Company's core earnings grew 10% on a y-o-y basis, while it also raised its adjusted earnings outlook. Our daily stock reports are accessible for free, and with those to look forward today you also will be signing up for a complimentary member's account at:

Earnings Reviewed

For three months ended June 17, 2017, PepsiCo's total revenue increased 2% to $15.71 billion from $15.40 billion in Q2 FY16. The Company's revenue numbers surpassed analysts' expectations of $15.59 billion. During Q2 FY17, PepsiCo's organic revenue increased more than 3.1% globally, excluding the impact of foreign exchange, primarily due to higher demand for beverages and foods in Latin America and Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA).

For the reported quarter, PepsiCo's gross profit increased 1% to $8.65 billion from $8.57 billion in Q2 FY16. During the second quarter, SG&A decreased 0.4% to 35.9% of net sales compared to 36.3% of net sales in Q2 FY16. During Q2 FY17, core gross margins decreased 5 basis points from Q2 FY16.

During Q2 FY17, PepsiCo's operating profit increased 1% to $2.99 billion from $2.96 billion in the same quarter last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's core operating margin expanded 50 basis points due to the sale of minority stake in Britvic PLC which positively impacted core operating margin.

For Q2 FY17, PepsiCo's net income increased 5% to 2.11 billion from $2.01 billion in Q2 FY16. In the reported quarter, the Company's diluted EPS increased 5.8% to $1.46 from $1.38 in the same quarter last year. PepsiCo's earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, totaled $1.50 per share, ahead of Wall Street's expectations of $1.39 per share.

Segment Details

Frito-Lay North America: For the reported quarter, PepsiCo's Frito-Lay North America segment's revenue increased 3% to $3.68 billion from $3.56 billion in Q2 FY16. The operating profit also increased 6% to $1.15 billion for the reported quarter compared to $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year.

Quaker Foods North America: For the reported quarter, PepsiCo's Quaker Foods North America segment's revenue was $553 million compared to $561 million in Q2 FY16. The operating profit remained flat at $146 million in Q2 FY17 from same quarter last year.

North America Beverages (NAB): For the reported quarter, PepsiCo's NAB segment's revenue increased 2% to $5.24 billion from $5.15 billion in Q2 FY16. The operating profit increased 2% to $894 million for the reported quarter from $881 million in the same quarter last year.

Latin America: For the reported quarter, PepsiCo's Latin America segment's revenue increased 6% to $1.82 billion from $1.71 billion in Q2 FY16. During Q2 FY17, operating profit decreased 6% to $228 million from $242 million in the same quarter last year.

ESSA: For the reported quarter, PepsiCo's ESSA segment's revenue increased 6% to $2.81 billion from $2.66 billion in Q2 FY16. The operating profit for Q2 FY17 increased 49% to $501 million from $337 million in Q2 FY16.

Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA): During Q2 FY17, PepsiCo's AMENA segment's revenue was $1.60 billion compared to $1.75 billion in Q2 FY16. In Q2 FY17, The operating profit decreased 19% to $307 million from $383 million in Q2 FY16.

Balance Sheet

As on June 17, 2017, PepsiCo's cash and cash equivalents increased 6.5% to $10.28 billion from $9.65 billion in Q2 FY16. For the reported quarter, PepsiCo's net cash provided by operating activities was $2.24 billion compared to $3.10 billion in Q2 FY16. During Q2 FY17, the Company paid cash dividends totaling $2.18 billion and repurchased shares amounting to $944 million.

Outlook

For FY17, PepsiCo is expecting at least a 3% increase in organic revenue. The Company expects a negative impact of about 2% from currency exchange. PepsiCo lifted its core EPS forecast to $5.13 from $5.09 expected earlier. The Company expects core EPS growth of 8% offset by 2% negative impact, previously expected to be 3% from the foreign exchange translation. The Company anticipates foreign exchange to have less negative impact on core earnings than previously expected.

PepsiCo's management plans to distribute $4.5 billion to shareholders through dividends and $2 billion through share repurchases. Free cash flow is estimated to be around $7 billion for fiscal 2017.

Stock Performance

On Thursday, July 13, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $114.02, marginally falling 0.65% from its previous closing price of $114.77. A total volume of 3.09 million shares has exchanged hands. Pepsico's stock price surged 0.36% in the last three months, 11.99% in the past six months, and 3.74% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have gained 8.97%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 24.59 and has a dividend yield of 2.82%. At Thursday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $163.12 billion.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily