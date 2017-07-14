AXA Property Trust Ltd - Total Voting Rights (Director Interests)

PR Newswire
London, July 14
To: Company Announcements
Date: 14 July 2017
Company: AXA Property Trust Limited
Subject:Total Voting Rights (Directors Interests)
Following the recent announcement in respect of the Eight Compulsory Partial Redemption of Shares, the Company announces that the Directors listed below have the following beneficial interests in the Company:
|Director Name
|Beneficial Interest in AXA Property Trust Limited following the Compulsory Partial Redemption of Shares
|Beneficial Interest in AXA Property Trust Limited prior to Compulsory Partial Redemption of Shares
|Charles Hunter
|9,694* Ordinary Shares
|13,174 Ordinary Shares
|* Inclusive of shares held by spouse (1239) and daughter (1110)
|Stephane Monier
|19,892 Ordinary Shares
|27,034 Ordinary Shares
All Enquiries:
Sharon A Williams
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745436