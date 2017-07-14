sprite-preloader
AXA Property Trust Ltd - Total Voting Rights (Director Interests)

PR Newswire
London, July 14

To: Company Announcements

Date: 14 July 2017

Company: AXA Property Trust Limited

Subject:Total Voting Rights (Directors Interests)

Following the recent announcement in respect of the Eight Compulsory Partial Redemption of Shares, the Company announces that the Directors listed below have the following beneficial interests in the Company:

Director NameBeneficial Interest in AXA Property Trust Limited following the Compulsory Partial Redemption of SharesBeneficial Interest in AXA Property Trust Limited prior to Compulsory Partial Redemption of Shares
Charles Hunter9,694* Ordinary Shares13,174 Ordinary Shares
* Inclusive of shares held by spouse (1239) and daughter (1110)
Stephane Monier19,892 Ordinary Shares27,034 Ordinary Shares

All Enquiries:

Sharon A Williams
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745436


© 2017 PR Newswire