AXA Property Trust Ltd - Total Voting Rights (Director Interests)

To: Company Announcements

Date: 14 July 2017

Company: AXA Property Trust Limited

Subject:Total Voting Rights (Directors Interests)

Following the recent announcement in respect of the Eight Compulsory Partial Redemption of Shares, the Company announces that the Directors listed below have the following beneficial interests in the Company:

Director Name Beneficial Interest in AXA Property Trust Limited following the Compulsory Partial Redemption of Shares Beneficial Interest in AXA Property Trust Limited prior to Compulsory Partial Redemption of Shares Charles Hunter 9,694* Ordinary Shares 13,174 Ordinary Shares * Inclusive of shares held by spouse (1239) and daughter (1110) Stephane Monier 19,892 Ordinary Shares 27,034 Ordinary Shares

All Enquiries:

Sharon A Williams

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745436