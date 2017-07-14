Arc Flash Protection Market Worth 2.41 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, July 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Arc Flash Protection Market by Equipment (Arc Flash Detection & Control System, Personal Protective Equipment), End-User (Utilities, Manufacturing & Processing, Oil & Gas, Transportation & Infrastructure), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the Arc Flash Protection Market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 1.85 Billion in 2017 to USD 2.41 Billion by value by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.38%.

Equipment with installed arc flash protection devices provides improved equipment reliability while ensuring safety of personnel working in the vicinity. The global market is set to witness growth, due to increasing investments in electrical networks and growth of the manufacturing sector in South-East Asia.

The arc flash control system is expected to hold the largest share of the Arc Flash Protection Market, by equipment, during the forecast period

The arc flash control system segment dominated the Arc Flash Protection Market during the forecast period. Comprising of relays, breakers, and fault current limiters, arc flash control system maintains the flow of current to the electrical equipment. Increasing installation of smart arc flash control devices such as relays and current limiters, outside the electrical equipment is expected to drive the arc flash control system segment.

Utilities is the largest segment in the Arc Flash Protection Market

With regard to the end-user segment, the utilities segment in the Arc Flash Protection Market is expected to be the largest market in 2017. Growing demand for electricity has resulted in significant capital spending on electrical networks to boost power generation and improve transmission and distribution quality. Increase in expenditure on electrical networks from China, India, and countries in the Middle East would drive the utilities segment.

North America: The leading market for arc flash protection

The market in North America is expected to dominate the global Arc Flash Protection Market, given the increasing awareness to reduce the electrical risk hazards at workplace in order to create a safer environment for personnel as well as the equipment. Growth in industries such as food & beverage, infrastructure and transportation, utility, and mining, is also expected to increase capital spending on safety equipment by major manufacturers. All these factors are expected to drive the North American Arc Flash Protection Market.

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes some of the top players in the Arc Flash Protection Market. These players includes ABB, Ltd. (Switzerland), Arcteq Relays, Ltd. (Finland), General Electric (U.S.), Schneider Electric (France), Eaton Corporation (Ireland), Siemens AG (Germany), Larsen & Toubro, Ltd. (India), Littelfuse, Inc. (U.S.), NR Electric Co., Ltd. (China), Oberon Company div Paramount Corporation (U.S.), Hazchem Safety (U.K.), DuPont (U.S.), Grainger, Inc. (U.S.), LSH Industrial Solutions Pte, Ltd. (Singapore), PowerPoint Engineering, Ltd. (Ireland), I-Guard Corporation (Canada), G&W Electric Company (U.S.), Mors Smitt (U.S.), Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Salisbury (U.S.), AJ Charnaud & Co. (Pty) Ltd (South Africa), AGO Industries, Inc. (U.K.), Clydesdale, Ltd. (U.K.), Chicago Protective Apparel (U.S.), and Pentair (U.S.) among others. Leading players are trying to understand the markets in developing economies and are adopting various strategies to increase their market share.

