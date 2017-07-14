Worldwide Passenger Service System (PSS) Market: Increasing Spending Capacity of People Drives Growth, Finds TMR

ALBANY, New York, July 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Some of the key players in theglobal passenger service system (PSS) marketare Sirena-Travel JSCS, Radixx International, Inc., Hitit Computer Services A.S., Intelisys Aviation Systems Inc., Bravo Passenger Solutions Pte Ltd., Unisys Corp., Hexaware Technologies Ltd., Travelport Worldwide Ltd., SITA NV, Sabre Corp., IBS Software Services Pvt. Ltd., Information Systems Associates FZE, Amadeus IT Group SA, Travel Technology Interactive, Mercator Ltd., Travelsky Technology Ltd., and KIU System Solutions.

As per a report by Transparency Market Research, the global passenger service system (PSS) market will likely expand at a robust 11.8% CAGR between 2016 and 2024 to become worth US$ 11.523 bn by 2024 from US$4.315 bn in 2015.

Small and Medium Operators Propel Airline Reservation System

Depending upon the various services offered, the global passenger service system (PSS) market can be segmented into airline inventory system, internet booking system, airline reservation system, airport management consulting, loyalty system, departure control system, ancillary services, and customer care system. Among them, the airline reservation system segment accounted for maximum share of 27.8% in 2015. Mainly driving the growth in this segment is the high uptake among medium and small airline operators.

Geographically, the key segments of the global passenger service system (PSS) market are North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific, of them, is slated to expand its share at a healthy clip and contribute to the market substantially, in the forecast period. As per the TMR report, the market is Asia Pacific will likely rise at a CAGR of 13.0% between 2016 and 2024.

Growing Number of Airline Operators Drive Market

Passenger Service System (PSS) is a clutch of solutions that enables efficient management of an airline front-end operation by managing passenger related activities. It is basically a communication system that offers services to passengers such as loyalty, customer care, online booking, reservation, and check-in and check-out status in real-time. "Increasing spending capacity of the middle-class population and the rise in number of airline operators is slated to provide a fillip to the demand for passenger service system in the coming years. Passenger service system helps airline operators to quickly monetize their offering and further generate revenue from non-core assets," explains the lead analyst of the report.

At present, numerous passenger service system (PSS) providers are offering non-core PSS solution such as ancillary service, loyalty system and customer care system in response to demand from airline operators. In addition, some PSS providers are also providing airport management consulting solution to satisfy demand for smart airport offering.

"Market is at an interesting cusp where players are coming up with new platforms and new technologies to facilitate better services to customers," adds the lead analyst of the TMR report. The demand for better PSS solutions such as home tagging for luggage, presence of augmented reality (AR), and artificial intelligence for customer service are expected to contribute to the growth of PSS solution over the forecast period. Growing penetration of the internet is another major factor boosting the global passenger service system (PSS) market.

This review is based on the findings of a TMR report, titled, "Passenger Service System (PSS) Market (Service - Airline Reservation System, Airline Inventory System, Departure Control System, Internet Booking System, Loyalty System, Customer Care System, Airport Management Consulting, and Ancillary Services) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016 - 2024."

For the study, the Passenger Service System (PSS) Market has been segmented as follows:

Global Passenger Service System (PSS) Market, by Service

Airline Reservation System

Airline Inventory System

Departure Control System

Internet Booking System

Loyalty System

Customer Care System

Airport Management Consulting

Ancillary Services

Global Passenger Service System Market, by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

and South America

