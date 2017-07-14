Pro-Trader Daily: Corporate News Blog - Asterias Announces Completion of Enrollment and Dosing for its 10 million Cell Cohort in SCiStar Study

Research Desk Line-up: Merus Post Earnings Coverage

The SCiStar Study

The SCiStar trial is an open-label, single-arm trial testing three sequential escalating doses of AST-OPC1 administered at up to 20 million AST-OPC1 cells in as many as 35 patients with subacute, C-4 to C-7, motor complete (AIS-A or AIS-B) cervical SCI. The study completed enrollment and dosing in three of the five planned cohorts. The first completed cohort included three AIS-A patients, who were administered a low dose of 2 million AST-OPC1 cells for the purpose of evaluating the safety of administering AST-OPC1 in the cervical spinal cord. The second completed cohort included six AIS-A patients who were administered 10 million AST-OPC1 cells, which is the first cohort dose within the predicted efficacy dose range of 10 million to 20 million cells.

In June 2017, the Company reported 9-month data from Cohort 2, which showed improvements in hand, arm, and finger function observed at 3-month and 6-months following the administration of AST-OPC1 were confirmed and in some patients, further increased at 9 months. The Company will report 12-month efficacy and safety data from Cohort 3, later, in 2017, after the 12-month results are collected for the entire cohort. The Company is currently enrolling AIS-A patients dosed with the highest dose of 20 million cells, and the study's final cohort of AIS-B patients receiving 20 million AST-OPC1 cells is expected to begin enrollment later in Q2 FY17.

Recent Announcements

On July 10, 2017, Asterias announced that the FDA has accepted the Company's amendment to the clinical research protocol for the SCiStar study. The amendment expands the eligibility criteria to include patients with a C-4 spinal cord injury and extends the dosing window from 14 to 30 days to 21 days to 42 days, post injury, according to the Company. This announcement, according to the Company, will enhance its ability to enroll qualified patient candidates for the current Study where it expects the changes to help enrollment rates in the near future for a larger clinical study.

On June 08, 2017, the Company announced that it will present a 9-month efficacy and safety data on the AIS-A patients treated with 10 million cells of AST-OPC1 in the ongoing SCiStar Phase -/2a study.

Back on May 11, 2017, the Company reported new MRI data from Asterias' ongoing SCiStar clinical study indicating that AST-OPC1 Cells prevent the formation of damaging lesion cavities in patients suffering severe spinal cord injury. The Company stated that the new results add to the overall body of data supporting AST-OPC1's safety, and are consistent with the safety data from the previous Phase-1 study.

Last Close Stock Review

On Thursday, July 13, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $3.40, slipping 1.45% from its previous closing price of $3.45. A total volume of 51.18 thousand shares has exchanged hands. Asterias Biotherapeutics' stock price rallied 19.30% in the past three months, and 21.00% in the previous twelve months. The stock currently has a market cap of $174.73 million.

