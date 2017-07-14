Pro-Trader Daily: Featured Company News - American Airlines Reported June 2017 and YTD 2017 Results; Raised TRASM Guidance for Q2 FY17

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a look at the latest corporate events and news making the headlines for American Airlines Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL), following which we have published a free report that can be viewed by signing up at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=AAL. The Company announced on July 12, 2017, it's June 2017, and year-to-date (YTD) 2017 results. The Company reported total revenue passenger miles (RPMs) of 21.0 billion in June 2017, up 0.8% from the RPMs for June 2016. The total capacity, measured in available seat miles (ASMs) was 24.9 billion in June 2017, up 1.1% from June 2016. The net passenger load factor viewed a decline of 0.2% to 84.7% net passenger load factor in June 2017, against the same period in 2016. For immediate access to our complimentary reports, including today's coverage, register for free now at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on AAL. Go directly to your stock of interest and access today's free coverage at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=AAL

June 2017 Results

American Airlines reported net RPMs in the domestic segment of 11.54 billion in the period which was 3.3% lower than the performance in June 2016. Company's Atlantic Operations observed net RPMs of 3.32 billion in June 2017, up 10.6% from June 2016. The Latin America Operations reported net RPMs of 2.59 billion, increasing 1.4% from June 2016.

In the International segment, the Company reported net RPMs of 7.28 billion in June 2017, up 8.6% from June 2016. The Company's mainline segment observed a 1.0% advance from June 2016 to 18.82 billion RPMs in June 2017, while the Regional segment observed net RPMs of 2.22 billion in June 2017, which was down 0.7% from June 2016.

Available Seat Miles

The Available Seat Miles (ASMs) in the domestic segment was 12.23 billion in June 2017, down 2.2% from June 2016. The International segment observed net ASMs of 8.82 billion in June 2017, up 5.9% from June 2016. American Airlines' Mainline segment reported net ASMs of 22.06 billion in June 2017 which advanced by 0.9% from June 2016. The Company's Regional segment reported net ASMs of 2.80 billion, up 2.6% from June 2016.

American Airlines reported net ASMs for YTD 2017 in the Domestic segment of 73.90 billion which declined by 1.8% from YTD 2016. The International segment observed net ASMs of 46.19 billion for YTD 2017, which was 2.7% greater than the ASMs from the segment for YTD 2016. The Company's Mainline segment net ASMs dipped by 0.1% to 120.08 billion for YTD 2017 against YTD 2016. The Regional segment reported net ASMs of about 16 billion for YTD 2017, which was 2.7% greater than the performance in YTD 2016.

Load Factor

American Airlines reported a load factor of 87.2% for June 2017, which was 0.9% less than the load factor for June 2016. The International segment observed a load factor of 82.5%, which was 2% higher than the load factor in June 2016. The Company's Mainline segment reported a load factor of 85.3% for June 2017, which was 0.1% higher than the load factor for June 2016. The Regional segment observed a load factor of 79.5% in June 2017, which was 2.7% less than the performance for June 2016.

The Company stated that the YTD 2017 Load factor in the domestic segment stood at 84.3% which was 0.5% less than the performance for YTD 2016. The Company's international operations achieved a load factor of 78.1% for YTD 2017, which was up 1.8% from YTD 2016. The Mainline segment observed a load factor of 81.9% which was 0.3% higher than the performance for YTD 2016.

Q2 FY17 Revised Guidance

The Company additionally announced that it expects its Q2 FY17 total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) to advance by 5% to 6%, YOY. This announcement comes in lights of the prior guidance where the Company estimated a TRASM up 3.5% to 5.5%. According to American Airlines, primarily higher passenger yields, and excellent performance in the Domestic, Central/South American, and Caribbean regions drive the improvement in TRASM from prior guidance.

Last Close Stock Review

American Airlines' share price finished yesterday's trading session at $53.81, slightly up 0.02%. A total volume of 5.20 million shares has exchanged hands. The Company's stock price soared 22.41% in the last three months, 10.63% in the past six months, and 56.20% in the previous twelve months. Additionally, the stock surged 15.25% since the start of the year. Shares of the Company have a PE ratio of 13.15 and have a dividend yield of 0.74%. The stock currently has a market cap of $27.11 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily :

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily