Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: AAR's Quarterly Sales Grew 5.1%; Earnings Surged 29.4%

Earnings Reviewed

AAR reported fourth quarter fiscal year 2017 consolidated sales of $492.3 million compared to sales of $468.6 million of Q4 FY16. The Company's revenue numbers exceeded analysts' expectations of $422 million. AAR's fiscal year 2017 consolidated sales totaled $1.77 billion, reflecting an increase of 4.0% over the fiscal year 2016.

For Q4 FY17, AAR's selling, general, and administrative expenses as a percentage of sales were 11.8% compared to 10.0% in Q4 FY16, primarily due to costs related to its defense of the INL/A contract award, higher personnel-related costs and expenses from other strategic actions. AAR's net interest expense for Q4 FY17 was $1.5 million compared to $1.1 million in Q4 FY16.

AAR's income from continuing operations totaled $15.1 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for Q4 FY17 compared to continuing operations of $11.8 million, or $0.34 per diluted share. The Company's reported quarter results from continuing operations included a $2.2 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, reduction in income tax expense related to the recognition of previously reserved income tax benefits. AAR's earnings numbers exceeded Wall Street's expectations of $0.43 per share.

Segment Results

During Q4 FY17, AAR's sales from Aviation Services increased 5.2% on a y-o-y basis to $421.3 million, reflecting strong performance for its industry-leading integrated supply chain solutions and aircraft and parts supply activities. The Company's sales from Expeditionary Services totaled $71.0 million in the reported quarter compared to $68.2 million in the prior year's same quarter.

AAR recently announced significant new business wins, including the award of a $909 million fixed-price contract from the US Air Force for the Landing Gear Performance-Based Logistics One program. The Company's reported quarter sales to commercial customers represented 70.5% of consolidated sales compared to 63.9% of consolidated sales in the prior year's corresponding quarter. AAR's sales to government and defense customers represented 29.5% of consolidated sales compared to 36.1% in the prior year's same quarter.

Balance Sheet

AAR's net debt at May 31, 2017, increased to $149.0 million compared to $118.9 million at May 31, 2016. This increase in net debt was utilized for investments in inventory and routable assets to support new contract awards in its integrated supply chain solutions business as well as for the share repurchases and dividends.

In a separate press release on July 10, 2017, AAR announced that its Board of Directors at its regularly scheduled meeting declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per share to its stockholders. The dividend will be payable on August 02, 2017 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 21, 2017.

On July 11, 2017, in a separate press release, AAR announced that its Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $250 million of the Company's common stock. The Company has repurchased 6,264,000 shares for approximately $187 million since its last Board authorization of $250 million in March 2015. AAR stated that the new authorization replenishes its program, increasing the remaining authority of $63 million back up to $250 million.

CFO Change

On July 10, 2017, AAR announced that Michael D. Milligan was appointed Chief Financial Officer effective September 01, 2017. Milligan has spent the last 16 years as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer with NES Rental Holdings, Inc., a private equity-owned national supplier of equipment rental services to construction and industrial services companies. He previously served 14 years at PricewaterhouseCoopers, including time as a partner in the Transaction Services Group and the National Practice Leader for Industry Consolidations.

AAR's long-time Chief Financial Officer Timothy J. Romenesko, who previously announced his plan to retire at year's end, will work closely with Milligan as the latter transitions into his new role.

Stock Performance

At the closing bell, on Thursday, July 13, 2017, AAR Corp.'s stock climbed 1.13%, ending the trading session at $37.64. A total volume of 357.18 thousand shares has exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 168.10 thousand shares. The Company's stock price skyrocketed 12.80% in the last three months, 16.50% in the past six months, and 65.60% in the previous twelve months. Moreover, the stock rallied 13.89% since the start of the year. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 28.05 and has a dividend yield of 0.80%. The stock currently has a market cap of $1.30 billion.

