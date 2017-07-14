Pro-Trader Daily: Dividend Coverage: This Healthcare Company has Raised Dividend for 24 Consecutive Years; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on July 17, 2017

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a closer look at West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST) as the Company's stock will begin trading ex-dividend on July 17, 2017. In order to capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock one day prior (excluding weekend) to the ex-dividend date that is by latest the end of trading session on July 14, 2017. Are you looking for research on dividend stocks, if so register with us now for your free membership at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

Today, PRO-TD covers ex-dividend news on WST. Get our free coverage by signing up at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=WST

Dividend Declared

On May 15, 2017, West Pharmaceutical Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a Q3 2017 dividend of $0.13 per share. The dividend will be paid on August 02, 2017, to shareholders of record as of July 19, 2017.

West Pharmaceutical Services' indicated dividend represents a yield of 0.56%, lower compared to the average dividend yield for the Consumer Goods sector of 0.77%. West Pharmaceutical Services is not a Dividend Aristocrat, although it is close to meet the requirement as it has raised dividend for 24 consecutive years.

Dividend Insights

West Pharmaceutical Services has a dividend payout ratio of 19.1%, which indicates that it distributes approximately $0.19 for every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much money a Company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, West Pharma is estimated to report earnings of $3.01 in the coming year, which comfortably covers the Company's annualized dividend of $0.52.

As on March 31, 2017, West Pharma's cash and cash equivalents totaled $169.4 million. The strong financial position provides a cushion for the Company to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and pay its dividend without interruption.

About the Company

West Pharmaceutical Services is a leading manufacturer of packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products. Working by the side of its customers from concept to patient, West Pharma creates products that promote the efficiency, reliability, and safety of the world's pharmaceutical drug supply. West Pharma is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, and supports its customers from locations in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. The Company's 2016 sales of $1.5 billion reflect the daily use of approximately 112 million of its components and devices, which are designed to improve the delivery of healthcare to patients around the world.

Recent Development for West Pharmaceutical Services

On June 01, 2017, West Pharmaceutical Services announced that its Board of Directors elected Deborah Keller as its newest member. With the addition of Ms. Keller, West Pharma's Board of Directors increases in size to 11 directors.

Ms. Keller, 54, serves as a Principal at Black Frame Advisors, LLC, and recently retired as Chief Executive Officer of Covance Drug Development, a business segment of Laboratory Corporation of America® Holdings. Prior to serving as CEO, Ms. Keller spent more than 28 years at Covance in a number of leadership roles, including Corporate Executive Vice President and Group President of Research and Development Laboratories, Corporate Senior Vice President, and President of Discovery and Translational Services, and Vice President of Analytical Services in Europe.

Stock Performance

At the closing bell, on Thursday, July 13, 2017, West Pharma Services' stock was slightly down 0.46%, ending the trading session at $93.65. A total volume of 186.81 thousand shares has exchanged hands. The Company's stock price surged 18.29% in the last three months, 8.93% in the past six months, and 20.19% in the previous twelve months. Moreover, the stock rallied 10.40% since the start of the year. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 38.59 and has a dividend yield of 0.56%. The stock currently has a market cap of $6.93 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily :

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily