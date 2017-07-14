Pro-Trader Daily: Corporate News Blog - Viking Therapeutics Completes Enrollment in Phase-2 study of VK5211 in Patients Recovering from Hip Fracture

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a look at the latest corporate events and news making the headlines for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) ("Viking"), following which we have published a free report that can be viewed by signing up at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=VKTX. The Company announced on July 12, 2017, that the enrollment has been completed in its ongoing Phase-2 clinical trial of VK5211 in patients who recently suffered a hip fracture. VK5211, the Company's lead program for muscle and bone disorders, is an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM) designed to selectively stimulate muscle and bone formation with reduced activity in peripheral tissues such as skin and prostate. The Company expects these characteristics to deliver crucial benefits to patients recovering from hip fracture. For immediate access to our complimentary reports, including today's coverage, register for free now at:

Phase-2 Clinical Trial

The Phase-2 Clinical Trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel group study designed to evaluate the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of VK5211 in patients recovering from hip fracture surgery. Under the trial, a total of 108 patients has been randomized to receive once-daily VK5211 doses of 0.5 mg, 1.0 mg, 2.0 mg, or placebo for 12 weeks. The primary endpoint of the trial will evaluate the effects of VK5211 on lean body mass after 12 weeks of treatment. The secondary and exploratory objectives include the assessment of functional performance, quality-of-life, and activities of daily livings. The Company expects to announce results from this trial in Q4 FY17.

Viking views this agreement as an important milestone under the VK5211 program. The Company stated that prior results from studies evaluating VK5211 in animals and humans had demonstrated anabolic effects on bone and muscle mass. These characteristics of the treatment highlight the potential benefits VK5211 can deliver in patients recovering from hip fracture, an injury that results in more than 0.3 million hospitalizations in the US, each year. The Company believes that VK5211's potent anabolic effects on bone and muscle have the potential to address multiple key unmet needs of the individuals.

VK5211

VK5211 belongs to a family of novelty orally available, nonsteroidal SARM compounds, based on tissue-specific gene expression and other functional, cell-based technologies. The Company believes that VK5211 holds the potential to produce the therapeutic benefits of testosterone with elevated safety, tolerability, and patient acceptance due to a tissue-selective mechanism of action and an oral route of administration. Under the Phase-1, clinical trials, VK5211 demonstrated a statistically significant increase in lean body mass among the subjects following 21 days of treatment. Under a pre-clinical model of osteoporosis, VK5211 demonstrated improvements in bone mineral density, bone mineral content, bone strength, and other measures.

Company Growth Prospects

This announcement comes on the heels of a statement released on May 10, 2017, where the Company reported its Q1 FY17 results and announced that VK5211 Phase-2 hip fracture enrollment is nearing completion.

The Company also announced the ongoing VK2809 Phase-2 fatty liver and hypercholesterolemia study enrollment and VK2809 proof-of-concept study in glycogen storage disease type-la planned offer for H2 FY17.

In Q1 FY17, the Company additionally amended its Loan and Security Agreement with Ligand to extend the maturity date of the loan to May 2018, resulting in a stronger financial position and the ability to focus on important upcoming data readouts.

Last Close Stock Review

On Thursday, July 13, 2017, Viking Therapeutics' stock closed the trading session at $1.09, marginally down 0.91% from its previous closing price of $1.10. A total volume of 214.04 thousand shares was exchanged during the session, which was above the 3-month average volume of 146.63 thousand shares. The stock currently has a market cap of $30.48 million.

