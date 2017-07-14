ScotGems Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding



Notification of Transactions by

Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and

Persons Closely Associated with them

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name

James Maclaurin

Reason for the notification

Position/status

Director

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Name

ScotGems plc

LEI

549300GQHCPU9P1NYM13

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted



Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares

Identification code GB00BYT25542

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition via Placing

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)

£1.00 30,000

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume 30,000

- Price £30,000.00

Date of the transaction

14.07.17