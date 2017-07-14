sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
14.07.2017 | 13:40
ScotGems Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, July 14


Notification of Transactions by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and
Persons Closely Associated with them
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name
James Maclaurin
Reason for the notification
Position/status
Director
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name
ScotGems plc
LEI
549300GQHCPU9P1NYM13
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares
Identification codeGB00BYT25542
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition via Placing
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.0030,000
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume30,000
- Price£30,000.00
Date of the transaction
14.07.17
Place of the transaction
XLON

