Global $13.9 Billion Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Market Analysis 2014-2017 - Forecasts to 2025

The "Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Market Analysis By Drug Class (Pancreatic Enzyme Supplements, Mucolytics, Bronchodilators, CFTR Modulators), By Route of Administration, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global cystic fibrosis therapeutics market is expected to reach USD 13.9 billion by 2025

The rising prevalence of Cystic Fibrosis (CF) globally, research & development activities undertaken by key players, and favorable initiatives undertaken by nonprofit organizations are expected to boost the market over the forecast period.

The rising prevalence of CF indicates the rising demand for treatment alternatives, thereby uplifting the market. The key players operating in this market in collaboration with nonprofit organizations focus on the development of novel therapeutics for treatment. Some of the drugs that are under clinical studies are VX-445 + tezacaftor + ivacaftor, PTI-428, QR-010, AZD5634, and POL6014.

Favorable initiatives taken by regional and national nonprofit organizations is one of the key factors propelling growth. These initiatives ensure support to CF patients. These organizations aid in research & development activities of these therapeutics and help improve the quality of life of these patients.

For instance, North American Cystic Fibrosis Conference (NACFC) was formed in 1986 to provide a collaborative and educational forum to CF professionals to share advances in R&D related to CF therapeutics.



Further key findings from the report suggest:



The global CF therapeutics market size was estimated at USD 3,560.5 million in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.7% fom 2017 to 2025

The CFTR modulator segment emerged as the largest segment in 2016 and the same segment is anticipated to witness fastest growth over the next 8 years owing to the approval of CFTR modulator, Orkambi and the presence of various investigational compounds under the pipeline.

Oral route of administration emerged as the largest segment with revenue of USD 2,266.4 million due to the ease of administration and convenience

North America accounted for the largest market share owing to the presence of Caucasian descents in this region. Improved healthcare infrastructure, reimbursements, and initiatives undertaken by the nonprofit organizations is expected to propel the market over forecast period,

The key players include AbbVie Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Gilead, Novartis AG, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., AIT (Advanced Inhalation Therapies), Alaxia, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Merck & Co. Inc., Alcresta Therapeutics Inc., Allergan, and AstraZeneca

Key Topics Covered:



1. Methodology and Scope



2. Executive Summary



3. Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Market Variables, Trends & Scope



4. Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Market: Drug Class Estimates & Trend Analysis



5. Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Market: Route of Administration Estimates & Trend Analysis



6. Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Market: Regional Outlook, by Drug Class and Route of Administration



7. Competitive Landscape



AbbVie Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Gilead

Novartis AG

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

AIT (Advanced Inhalation Therapies)

Alaxia

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Alcresta Therapeutics, Inc.

ALLERGAN

AstraZeneca

