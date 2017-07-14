The Global Bioceramics Market Reached Nearly $14.5 Billion in 2016 And Should Reach $20.2 Billion By 2021, at a CAGR of 6.9% Through 2021

DUBLIN, July 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Bioceramics: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global bioceramics market reached nearly $14.5 billion in 2016 and should reach $20.2 billion by 2021, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% through 2021.

This report is an impact analysis of the for bioceramics market. The information in this report includes factors currently driving and restraining market growth as well as factors affecting the future of the industry.

This report represents an in-depth analysis of the global bioceramics market by materials, types, applications, and regions. The report discusses the differentiation between bioceramics materials to derive market estimations. The report presents a comparative study between conventional and emerging products and discusses important advances in manufacturing processes and market evolution. The report also discusses price trends and other factors involved in the value chain as well as strategies adopted by major players in the global bioceramics market.

The patent analysis provided in the report provides a snapshot of research and development and technological trends in the global market over time as well as geographically, particularly for the U.S., Europe and Japan. The global bioceramics market is segmented based on types of bioceramics: bioinert, bioactive and bioresorbable.



In terms of materials, the market is segmented into: aluminum oxide, zirconium, calcium sulfate, calcium phosphate, carbon, and glass. In terms of applications, the global bioceramics market is segmented into: bone implants, dental implants, surgical instruments, and diagnostic implants. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues.



Aluminum oxide as a segment reached $6.3 billion in 2016 and should reach nearly $8.9 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 7.0% through 2021.



Zirconium as a segment reached nearly $4.5 billion in 2016 and should reach $6.5 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 7.6% through 2021.



The goals and objectives of this report include the following:



- Define, identify and analyze major market segments and their respective structures in the overall bioceramics market.

- Identify key market dynamics, trends, opportunities, and factors influencing the global bioceramics market and its subsegments.

- Forecast the size of the overall bioceramics market and to analyze it based on materials, types, applications, and regions.

- Identify major stakeholders and analyze the competitive landscape on the based on recent developments.

- Identify the trends, gaps and opportunities in each of the micro markets segment.

- Understand the effect of environmental concerns on this market.

- Analyze and achieve an understanding of the need for product development for enhanced quality bioceramics.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction



- Study Goals and Objectives

- Scope of Report

- Information Sources

- Research Methodology

- Geographic Breakdown

- Analyst's Credentials

- Related Research Reports



Chapter 2: Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3: Market and Technology Background



- Historical Development of Bioceramics

- Bioceramics Market Evolution

- Developments in Ceramic Technologies

- Bioceramics

- Ceramic Bone Implants

- Hydroxylapatite

- Tricalcium Phosphate (TCP)

- Ceramic-on-Ceramic Bearings

- Bioceramics Market: Manufacturing Process

- Design

- Raw Materials

- Manufacturing Process

- Raw Materials Preparation

- Quality Control

- Byproducts and Waste

- Outlook

- Major Applications of Bioceramic Materials



Chapter 4: Bioceramics Market by Material



- Introduction

- Market Dynamics

- Drivers

- Restraints

- Opportunities

- Aluminum Oxide

- Aluminum Oxide Market by Type

- Aluminum Oxide Market by Application

- Aluminum Oxide Market by Region

- Zirconium

- Zirconium Market by Type

- Zirconium Market by Application

- Zirconium Market by Region

- Calcium Sulfate

- Calcium Sulfate Market by Type

- Calcium Sulfate Market by Application

- Calcium Sulfate Market by Region

- Calcium Phosphate

- Calcium Phosphate Market by Type

- Calcium Phosphate Market by Application

- Calcium Phosphate Market by Region

- Carbon

- Carbon Market by Type

- Carbon Market by Application

- Carbon Market by Region

- Glass

- Glass Market by Type

- Glass Market by Application

- Glass Market by Region



Chapter 5: Bioceramics Market by Type



- Introduction

- Market Dynamics

- Drivers

- Restraints

- Opportunities

- Bioceramics Market by Type

- Bioinert Ceramics

- Bioinert Ceramics Market by Material

- Bioinert Ceramics Market by Application

- Bioinert Ceramics Market by Region

- Bioactive Ceramics

- Bioactive Ceramics Market by Material

- Bioactive Ceramics Market by Application

- Bioactive Ceramics Market by Region

- Bioresorbable Ceramics

- Bioresorbable Ceramics Market by Material

- Bioresorbable Ceramics Market by Application

- Bioresorbable Ceramics Market by Region



Chapter 6: Bioceramics Market by Application



- Introduction

- Market Dynamics

- Drivers

- Restraints

- Opportunities

- Bioceramics Market by Application

- Bone Implants

- Bone Implants Market by Material

- Bone Implants Market by Ceramic Type

- Bone Implants Market by Region

- Dental Implants

- Dental Implants Market by Material

- Dental Implants Market by Ceramic Type

- Dental Implants Market by Region

- Surgical Instruments

- Surgical Instruments Market by Material

- Surgical Instruments Market by Ceramic Type

- Surgical Instruments Market by Region

- Diagnostic Instruments

- Diagnostic Instruments Market by Material

- Diagnostic Instruments Market by Ceramic Type

- Diagnostic Instruments Market by Region



Chapter 7: Bioceramics Market by Region



- Introduction

- Market Dynamics

- Drivers

- Restraints

- Opportunities

- Bioceramics Market by Region

- North American Bioceramics Market

- North American Bioceramics Market by Material

- North American Bioceramics Market by Ceramic Type

- North American Bioceramics Market by Application

- North American Bioceramics Market by Country

- European Bioceramics Market

- European Bioceramics Market by Material

- European Bioceramics Market by Ceramic Type

- European Bioceramics Market by Application

- European Bioceramics Market by Country

- Asia-Pacific Bioceramics Market

- Asia-Pacific Bioceramics Market by Material

- Asia-Pacific Bioceramics Market by Ceramic Type

- Asia-Pacific Bioceramics Market by Application

- Asia-Pacific Bioceramics Market by Country

- Rest of World Bioceramics Market

- Rest of World Bioceramics Market by Material

- Rest of World Bioceramics Market by Ceramic Type

- Rest of World Bioceramics Market by Application

- Rest of World Bioceramics Market by Region

- Chapter 8: Patent Review/New Developments

- Global Patents on Bioceramics



Chapter 9: Company Profiles



