LearnCCTV Goes From Strength To Strength

MANCHESTER, England, July 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Due to continued success and rapid expansion, LearnCCTV have relocated to new premises in Manchester Business Park, opposite Manchester Airport, Manchester and plan to unveil a number of new initiatives to coincide with the office move.

"Moving to new, larger and more modern premises forms part of our expansion plans," says Umar Haq, Managing Director of LearnCCTV "Our previous premises served us well, however with the successful introduction of a number of new courses and customers returning to upskill themselves further on more advanced courses we have out-grown these premises as predicted when forming our expansion strategy."

The new premises benefits from a host of facilities which allows LearnCCTV to host specialised andtargetedcourses to the specificneeds of each and every customer.

"We couldn't be happier here at the new home of LearnCCTV," Haq continued. "A number of people who have already used the new facility have commented on how impressed they. This gives us a great platform to grow further whilst still delivering best in class training courses."

With purpose built training rooms the new location has enabled Learn CCTV to introduce a number of new courses under the new sub divisions Learn Access Control, Learn Fire and Learn Door Entry allowing professional security installers to up skill themselves in every aspect of electronic security.

Falling under the parent LearnCCTV banner the new range of LearnIntruder courses offer professional security installers real opportunities to broaden their business offerings by providing a range of training programs to suit all abilities; ranging from a two day introduction course to Intruder Detection through to an advanced Wireless Intruder Detection course and everything in between.

"In the modern day, CCTV is no longer a stand alone product," comments Umar Haq, Managing Director for LearnCCTV "with full security coverage and integration, it is important for installers to fully understand all aspects of a security system to maximise its full potential and provide the end-user with a solution which is right for them. Our team of industry experts are always looking for that next piece of technology to ensure all of the installers whom attend our courses walk away with skills to not only use today but also into the future. Adding LearnIntruder to our extremely popular CCTV courses is fulfils this philosophy."

To coincide with the launch of the LearnIntruder courses Haq is also pleased to announce a number of partnerships with key vendors. "We're delighted to confirm that we are now partnered with Risco, Texecom & Eaton to provide key training on their products, technologies and solutions, whilst ensuring we do not lose sight that we're an independent training organisation which gives us the benefit of delivering high quality courses which are 100% brand agnostic."

To find out more about Learn CCTV, their new premises and the new courses on offer visit LearnCCTV.com or call +44-1618-501-521