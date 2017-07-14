Pro-Trader Daily: Corporate News Blog - BioDelivery Sciences Collaborates with Canada's Purdue Pharma for Exclusive Distribution, Marketing, and Sale of BELBUCA(R)

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a look at the latest corporate events and news making the headlines for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI) ("BioDelivery Sciences"), following which we have published a free report that can be viewed by signing up at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=BDSI. The Company announced on July 12, 2017, that it has signed an exclusive agreement with Canada's Purdue Pharma for the licensing, distribution, marketing, and sale of its pain medication BELBUCA® (buprenorphine buccal film) in Canada. For immediate access to our complimentary reports, including today's coverage, register for free now at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on BDSI. Go directly to your stock of interest and access today's free coverage at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=BDSI

Details of the Agreement

BioDelivery Sciences' decision comes after the Canadian health regulatory authority, Health Canada, approved BELBUCA® (buprenorphine hydrochloride buccal film) for management of severe pain in June 2017.

As per terms of the agreement, Purdue Pharma would pay BioDelivery Sciences an upfront payment and future milestone payments of CAD$4.5 million as well as royalties from net sales for receiving the licensing and distribution rights for BELBUCA® in Canada.

Commenting on the signing of the licensing and distribution agreement with Purdue Pharma, Dr. Mark A. Sirgo, President and CEO of BioDelivery Sciences International said:

"We look forward to our partnership with Purdue Pharma (Canada) and expanding the reach of BELBUCA® to patients in Canada who are suffering from chronic pain. We are particularly enthusiastic to be partnering with a Company like Purdue given their long history and commitment to pain management as well as their expertise and strong presence in the Canadian pain market. The licensing of BELBUCA® in Canada is a very important step for BioDelivery Sciences in broadening access to BELBUCA® beyond the US, and we look forward to the introduction of the product."

Dr. Craig Landau, President and CEO, Purdue Pharma (Canada) commented:

"We believe the potential benefits of this buprenorphine-containing product are significant and are enthusiastic at the opportunity to bring this therapeutic option to Canada. This agreement and the subsequent launch of BELBUCA® underscores our commitment to pain patients and more broadly, to the field of pain management."

Why Canada is an important market for BioDelivery Sciences?

According to the information provided by BioDelivery Sciences, Canada is the world's second largest per capita consumer of opioids with over 21 million prescriptions dispensed in 2014 and sales of over $880 million according to public data. As per a survey conducted in 2015, it was found that 13% of Canadians used opioid pain relievers in the previous year. According to the Canadian Pain Society, pain is the most common reason for seeking healthcare, with 1 in 5 Canadian adults suffering from chronic pain.

Canada is also facing severe prescription opioid abuse and misuse just like the US and BELBUCA provides an alternative treatment option.

About BELBUCA®

BELBUCA® (buprenorphine) buccal films are used for around-the-clock treatment of moderate to severe chronic pain that do not have other alternative medicines. This medicine is not an analgesic and is not intended for use in case of occasional pain. BELBUCA® incorporates BDSI's BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA®) drug delivery technology and is the first and only long-acting opioid that uses novel buccal film technology to deliver buprenorphine for appropriate patients living with chronic pain.

Since opioids are narcotic in nature, BELBUCA® has the risks of addiction, abuse, and misuse even when used by patients in recommended doses. The medication has a serious risk of overdose and death as it is a long-acting opioid formulation. Hence it is meant for use, only for those patients, who do not respond to alternative treatment options or where traditional non-opioid analgesics or immediate-release opioids are not adequate to provide sufficient pain management.

About BioDelivery Sciences

Raleigh, North Carolina-based BioDelivery Sciences is a specialty pharmaceutical Company that focuses on pain management and addiction medicine. The Company uses its unique and proprietary BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA®) and other drug delivery technologies to develop and commercialize new applications of proven therapies aimed at addressing important unmet medical needs. The Company pursues this on its own or in partnership with third parties. The Company's marketed products and those in development address serious and debilitating conditions such as breakthrough cancer pain, chronic pain, and opioid dependence.

About Purdue Pharma (Canada)

Pickering, Ontario-based Purdue Pharma (Canada) is a privately-owned research-based pharmaceutical Company. It was established in Montreal, Quebec in 1956. TheCompany focuses on research and development of medicines for the treatment of pain and central nervous system disorders (ADHD) and has a growing pipeline of prescription and over the counter products. Purdue Pharma (Canada) is part of a privately owned worldwide group of independently associated Companies, including Purdue Pharma, Mundipharma and Napp. The Company has over 400 employees in Canada.

Last Close Stock Review

On Thursday, July 13, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $2.80, rising 3.70% from its previous closing price of $2.70. A total volume of 289.70 thousand shares have exchanged hands. BioDelivery Sciences Intl.'s stock price skyrocketed 23.08% in the last one month, 64.71% in the past three months, and 47.37% in the previous six months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have soared 60.00%. The stock currently has a market cap of $154.90 million.

Pro-Trader Daily :

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily