

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc Issue of Equity (DRIS) 14 July 2017



The Company announces that it has today allotted 545,760 Ordinary Shares of 1.6187p each in respect of Shareholders who agreed to subscribe for shares under the terms of the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Scheme in respect of the dividend of 2.5p per Ordinary Share paid on 14 July 2017.



The shares were issued at 81.5p per share (being the latest published Net Asset Value adjusted for the dividend of 2.5p paid on 14 July 2017).



These shares will rank pari passu with existing Ordinary Shares.



Application is being made to the UK Listing Authority and to the London Stock Exchange for the new shares to be admitted to the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities respectively. It is expected that admission will become effective and dealings in the shares will commence on the London Stock Exchange within 10 business days of allotment.



Following this issue, the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue is 137,361,711, which is also the total number of voting rights.



Beringea LLP Company Secretary Telephone 020 7845 7820



