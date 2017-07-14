SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/14/17 -- Generation NEXT Franchise Brands (OTCQB: VEND) announced today that it has hired both Anthony Mauriello as General Counsel and Tabitha Burke as Vice President of Franchise Development. The two key executive positions bolster the San Diego company's growing corporate team and will add additional strength and experience to future initiatives.

Mauriello had a corporate transactional law practice with a focus on public company representation, mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance and venture capital finance at international law firms, including Skadden Arps, Latham & Watkins, and Wilson Sonsini for 14 years prior to joining the company as its first full-time General Counsel. Licensed to practice law in California and New York, Mauriello graduated from the Duke University School of Law in 2003. He is also an adjunct professor at the University of San Diego School of Law.

"I am thrilled to join Generation NEXT as the company's first full-time General Counsel. This is a dynamic enterprise with a truly customer-focused and values-based culture. I am very much looking forward to assisting the organization's brands as the company expands its global footprint with some incredible technology."

In addition to the hiring of Mauriello, Generation NEXT added a seasoned franchise relations expert with the hiring of Tabitha Burke as Vice President of Franchise Development. Burke, whose background includes senior roles at both Flippin' Pizza International and HDOS Enterprises, will be key in the development, implementation and direction of franchise relations for Generation NEXT's continued growth. A graduate of Phoenix University in San Diego, Burke is looking forward to bringing added strength to the growing franchise team.

"Generation NEXT has made great strides in the last year, and with that kind of growth comes the need for improved processes, technology and platforms to help maintain the best possible relationship with its franchisees," said Burke.

Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, based in San Diego, California, is a publicly traded company on the OTC Markets trading under the symbol "VEND". Generation NEXT Franchise Brands is the parent company of: Fresh Healthy Vending LLC, the market's leading healthy-choice vending machine franchise; Reis and Irvy's, Inc., the world's first robotic frozen yogurt vending kiosk; and 19 Degrees, a corporate-focused frozen yogurt kiosk brand. The Company hosts over 390 active franchisees throughout the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and the Bahamas, and continually looks to partner with like-minded entrepreneurs who share its vision.

