Appointed "Chevalier" by President of France

HEICO Corporation (NYSE: HEI)(NYSE: HEI.a) today reported that Emmanuel Macron, President of the République Française, named Laurans A. Mendelson, HEICO's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, a "Chevalier" in the French Legion of Honor.

Clement LECLERC, France's Consul General in Miami, apprised Mr. Mendelson of the appointment, advising him that "this high distinction is a recognition of your outstanding contribution to French-American friendship and cooperation."

Mr. Mendelson commented, "I was surprised and deeply humbled by this great honor bestowed on me by the President of the République Française. Having maintained extensive personal and business connections with France for more than five decades, I have deep faith in the strong and shared values of America and France. On this July 14th Bastille Day holiday, I thank President Macron, Consul General LECLERC and my many dear friends in France for this kind recognition of my confidence in Franco-American relations."

HEICO Corporation has maintained important operations in France for numerous years through its Buc, France-based 3D Plus subsidiary and, more recently, through its L'Isle Jourdain, France Air Cost Control subsidiary. Both businesses continue to successfully expand their operations in both France and the United States.

The Legion of Honor is the highest French decoration and one of the most famous in the world. For two centuries, it has been presented on behalf of the Head of State to reward the most deserving in all fields of activity. The Legion of Honor celebrates the civic spirit of France and her sense of common interest.

HEICO Corporation is engaged primarily in the design, production, servicing and distribution of products and services to certain niche segments of the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications and electronics industries through its Hollywood, Florida-based Flight Support Group and its Miami, Florida-based Electronic Technologies Group. HEICO's customers include a majority of the world's airlines and overhaul shops, as well as numerous defense and space contractors and military agencies worldwide, in addition to medical, telecommunications and electronics equipment manufacturers. For more information about HEICO, please visit our website at http://www.heico.com.

