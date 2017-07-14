Pro-Trader Daily: Research Initiated on Real Estate Stocks: Chartwell Retirement Residences, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT, Cominar REIT, and Crombie REIT

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily has lined up these stocks for our daily research reports coverage. Before the markets open, Pro-TD makes a brief technical snapshot of select stocks with the REITs industry and that trades on the Toronto Exchanges. This Morning, our team has regrouped these stocks for study: Chartwell Retirement Residences, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT, Cominar REIT, and Crombie REIT. Register for these free reports at:

On Thursday, July 13, 2017, the Toronto Exchange Composite Index was down 0.06%, finishing the day at 15,135.00.

Chartwell Retirement Residences

Mississauga, Canada-based Chartwell Retirement Residences' stock edged 0.33% lower, to finish Thursday's session at $15.16 with a total volume of 275,251 shares traded. The Company's shares are trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Chartwell Retirement Residences' 50-day moving average of $15.79 is above its 200-day moving average of $15.48. Shares of the Company, which invests in the real estate markets of Canada and the US, are trading at a PE ratio of 141.68.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

On Thursday, shares in Toronto, Canada-headquartered Canadian Apartment Properties REIT recorded a trading volume of 111,308 shares. The stock ended the day 0.19% lower at $32.34. The Company's shares are trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The stock's 50-day moving average of $33.58 is above its 200-day moving average of $32.83. Shares of the Company, which operates as an open-end REIT, are trading at a PE ratio of 8.79.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust

On Thursday, shares in Quebec City, Canada-headquartered Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust ended the session flat at $13.02 with a total volume of 308,318 shares traded. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average. Furthermore, the stock's 200-day moving average of $14.08 is greater than its 50-day moving average of $12.99. Shares of the Company, which engages in the ownership and management of commercial real estate properties in the province of Quebec, are trading at a PE ratio of 9.79.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Stellarton, Canada-based Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust's stock closed the day 0.95% lower at $13.54. The stock recorded a trading volume of 78,690 shares. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Moreover, the stock's 50-day moving average of $14.26 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $13.98. Shares of Crombie REIT, which owns and manages commercial real estate properties in Atlantic Canada, are trading at a PE ratio of 19.43.

