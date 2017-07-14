Pro-Trader Daily: Report Coverage on Financials Stocks: Power Corp of Canada, Sun Life Financial, Genworth MI Canada, and Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily has lined up these stocks for our daily research reports coverage. Before the markets open, Pro-TD makes a brief technical snapshot of select stocks with the Insurance - Specialty industry and that trades on the Toronto Exchanges. This Morning, our team has regrouped these stocks for study: Power Corp. of Canada, Sun Life Financial, Genworth MI Canada, and Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services. Register for these free reports at:

On Thursday, July 13, 2017, at the end of trading session, the Toronto Exchange Composite Index ended the day at 15,135.00, 0.06% lower, with a total volume of 245,861,727 shares.

Additionally, the Financials index was slightly up by 0.19%, ending the session at 286.38.

Pro-Trader Daily's complimentary research reports on the following stocks are now available: Power Corporation of Canada (TSX: POW), Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF), Genworth MI Canada Inc. (TSX: MIC), and Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. (TSX: IAG).

Power Corp. of Canada

Montréal, Canada-based Power Corp. of Canada's stock edged 0.10% higher, to finish Thursday's session at $30.34 with a total volume of 564,850 shares traded. Over the last one month and the previous one year, Power Corp. of Canada's shares has gained 4.01% and 8.05%, respectively. The Company's shares are trading above its 50-day moving average. Power Corp. of Canada's 200-day moving average of $30.60 is above its 50-day moving average of $29.35. Shares of the Company, which operates as a diversified international management and holding company with interests primarily in the financial services, communications, and other business sectors in Canada, the US, and Europe, are trading at a PE ratio of 10.94. See our research report on POW.TO at:

Sun Life Financial Inc.

On Thursday, shares in Toronto, Canada-headquartered Sun Life Financial Inc. recorded a trading volume of 910,473 shares. The stock ended the day 0.90% higher at $47.01. Sun Life Financial's stock has gained 3.73% in the last one month and 10.61% in the previous one year. The Company's shares are trading above its 50-day moving average. The stock's 200-day moving average of $48.33 is above its 50-day moving average of $45.36. Shares of the Company, which provides protection and wealth products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions worldwide, are trading at a PE ratio of 11.62. The complimentary research report on SLF.TO at:

Genworth MI Canada Inc.

On Thursday, shares in Oakville, Canada-headquartered Genworth MI Canada Inc. ended the session 0.25% higher at $35.51 with a total volume of 49,929 shares traded. Genworth MI Canada's shares have gained 8.83% in the last one month and 0.03% in the previous three months. Furthermore, the stock has advanced 3.11% in the past one year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Additionally, the stock's 200-day moving average of $34.96 is greater than its 50-day moving average of $33.63. Shares of the Company, which through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada, are trading at a PE ratio of 7.50. Register for free and access the latest research report on MIC.TO at:

Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.

Quebec City, Canada-headquartered Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.'s stock closed the day 0.09% higher at $57.36. The stock recorded a trading volume of 134,364 shares. Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services' shares have advanced 8.70% in the last one month and 3.71% in the past three months. Furthermore, the stock has gained 35.76% in the previous one year. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Moreover, the stock's 200-day moving average of $55.31 is greater than its 50-day moving average of $52.97. Shares of the Company, which provides various life and health insurance products in Canada, are trading at a PE ratio of 10.93. Get free access to your research report on IAG.TO at:

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily