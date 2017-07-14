Pro-Trader Daily: Daily Coverage on Industrials Stocks Air Canada, WestJet Airlines, Chorus Aviation, and Exchange Income

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily has lined up these stocks for our daily research reports coverage. Before the markets open, Pro-TD makes a brief technical snapshot of select stocks with the Airlines industry and that trades on the Toronto Exchanges. This Morning, our team has regrouped these stocks for study: Air Canada, WestJet Airlines, Chorus Aviation, and Exchange Income. Register for these free reports at:

At the close of the Canadian markets on Thursday, July 13, 2017, the Toronto Exchange Composite Index ended the trading session at 15,135.00, 0.06% lower from its previous closing price.

The Industrials Index was also in the red, closing the day at 223.15, down 0.25%.

Air Canada

Saint-Laurent, Canada-headquartered Air Canada's stock edged 0.19% higher, to finish Thursday's session at $20.84 with a total volume of 877,030 shares traded. Over the last one month and the previous three months, Air Canada's shares have surged 22.09% and 56.57%, respectively. Furthermore, the stock has rallied 119.83% in the past one year. The Company's shares are trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Air Canada's 50-day moving average of $17.85 is above its 200-day moving average of $14.81. Shares of the Company, which provides the US transbonder and international airline services, are trading at a PE ratio of 7.89. See our research report on AC.TO at:

WestJet Airlines Ltd

On Thursday, shares in Calgary, Canada-based WestJet Airlines Ltd recorded a trading volume of 347,904 shares, which was above their three months average volume of 323,638 shares. The stock ended the day 0.60% higher at $25.23. WestJet Airline's stock has gained 11.49% in the last one month and 8.75% in the previous three months. Furthermore, the stock has advanced 11.88% in the previous one year. The Company's shares are trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The stock's 50-day moving average of $23.13 is above its 200-day moving average of $22.71. Shares of the Company, which provides scheduled airline services and travel packages, are trading at a PE ratio of 11.74. The complimentary research report on WJA.TO at:

Chorus Aviation Inc.

On Thursday, shares in Dartmouth, Canada-based Chorus Aviation Inc. ended the session 0.79% higher at $7.69 with a total volume of 90,405 shares traded. Chorus Aviation's shares have advanced 4.48% in the last one month and 3.36% in the previous three months. Furthermore, the stock has gained 26.07% in the past one year. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average. Additionally, the stock's 50-day moving average of $7.76 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $7.45. Shares of the Company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the US, are trading at a PE ratio of 11.65. Register for free and access the latest research report on CHR.TO at:

Exchange Income Corp.

Winnipeg, Canada-headquartered Exchange Income Corp.'s stock closed the day 1.23% higher at $30.37. The stock recorded a trading volume of 358,102 shares, which was above its three months average volume of 229,922 shares. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Moreover, the stock's 200-day moving average of $37.01 is greater than its 50-day moving average of $32.48. Shares of Exchange Income, which engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide, are trading at a PE ratio of 15.63. Get free access to your research report on EIF.TO at:

