

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) revealed earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $5.40 billion, or $1.07 per share. This was up from $5.17 billion, or $1.01 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.0% to $22.17 billion. This was up from $22.16 billion last year.



Wells Fargo & Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $5.40 Bln. vs. $5.17 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.4% -EPS (Q2): $1.07 vs. $1.01 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.9% -Analysts Estimate: $1.01 -Revenue (Q2): $22.17 Bln vs. $22.16 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.0%



