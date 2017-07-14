

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - athenahealth Inc. (ATHN) said that Karl Stubelis is stepping down as chief financial officer to pursue other opportunities. Stubelis will continue to support the Company through the reporting of athenahealth's 2017 second quarter results.



athenahealth has initiated a search to identify a permanent CFO and has retained DHR International to assist in the process.



athenahealth noted that John A. 'Jack' Kane, a member of the athenahealth Board of Directors and current chair of the Board's Audit Committee, will serve as interim chief financial officer, effective July 21, 2017.



In connection with today's announcement, the athenahealth Board intends to reconstitute its Audit Committee and expects to appoint Tom Szkutak as chair, effective with Mr. Kane's appointment as interim CFO.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX