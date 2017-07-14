Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) today announced that the Israel Tax Authority has issued an acceptable tax ruling with respect to the tax treatment of the potential asset sale, liquidation and second step distribution contemplated in connection with the all cash tender offer to purchase all of the outstanding ordinary shares of Mobileye N.V. ("Mobileye") by Intel. The tender offer is being made pursuant to the Purchase Agreement, dated as of March 12, 2017, by and among Intel, Cyclops Holdings, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Intel that was later converted to Cyclops Holdings, LLC ("Cyclops"), and Mobileye (the "Purchase Agreement"). Cyclops filed a tender offer statement on Schedule TO with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 5, 2017 (as amended and supplemented, the "Schedule TO").

As a result of receipt of the tax ruling and the adoption of certain shareholder resolutions at the general meeting of Mobileye shareholders in June, the minimum number of Mobileye shares that must be validly tendered and not withdrawn prior to the expiration of the tender offer (including any extensions) (the "Expiration Time") has been lowered from 95 percent to 67 percent of outstanding Mobileye shares (the "Minimum Condition"). Withdrawal rights will terminate following the Expiration Time. Mobileye shareholders who have already tendered their Mobileye shares in the tender offer but whose willingness to tender is affected by the lower threshold for the Minimum Condition should withdraw their Mobileye shares from the tender offer immediately but in any event before the Expiration Time.

In connection with the receipt of the tax ruling and the lowering of the Minimum Condition, Intel also announced that Intel and Mobileye have agreed that Cyclops will extend the offering period of the tender offer. The tender offer, which was previously set to expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 20, 2017, is now scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 28, 2017, unless the tender offer is extended or earlier terminated, in either case pursuant to the terms of the Purchase Agreement. The transaction is currently expected to close during the third quarter of 2017.

Mobileye shareholders who have already tendered and not withdrawn their ordinary shares of Mobileye do not have to re-tender their shares or take any other action as a result of the extension of the expiration date of the tender offer.

In addition to satisfaction of the revised Minimum Condition, completion of the tender offer remains subject to additional conditions described in the Schedule TO, including the receipt of regulatory approval from the Korean Fair Trade Authority. The tender offer will continue to be extended until all conditions are satisfied or waived, or until the tender offer is terminated, in either case pursuant to the terms of the Purchase Agreement and as described in the Schedule TO.

As promptly as practicable following the Expiration Time and during the subsequent offering period, Intel intends to cause Mobileye to be converted from a public limited liability company (naamloze vennootschap or N.V.) to a private limited liability company (besloten vennootschap met beperkte aansprakelijkheid or B.V.) under Dutch law (the "Conversion"). The Conversion could occur as soon as one day after the Expiration Time. Mobileye shareholders should be aware that following the Conversion, Mobileye shares held in registered form may only be transferred by way of a notarial deed executed by a Dutch notary (as more fully described in the Schedule TO). Fees for execution of a Dutch notarial deed for the transfer of Mobileye shares can be expected to be between EUR 2,000 and EUR 5,000 for each such Dutch notarial deed executed by a Dutch notary. Mobileye shareholders can avoid the time and cost associated with the requirement of Dutch notarial deeds by tendering their Mobileye shares prior to the Expiration Time.

Mobileye shareholders should also be aware that pursuant to the further amended Mobileye articles of association to go into effect when Mobileye shares are delisted from the NYSE (which was approved at the Mobileye shareholder meeting on June 13, 2017) (the "Delisting Amendment"), Mobileye shares acquired after the effectiveness of the Delisting Amendment and the delisting of Mobileye shares from the NYSE (including during the subsequent offering period if the Delisting Amendment becomes effective during that period) will be subject to certain transfer restrictions, including the requirement that the Mobileye board approve any such transfer (as more fully described in the Schedule TO). If the Delisting Amendment becomes effective during the subsequent offering period, Mobileye shares could be delisted from the NYSE as soon as the twentieth day after the Expiration Time. Mobileye shareholders can avoid such restrictions on the transferability of their Mobileye shares by tendering their Mobileye shares prior to the Expiration Time.

D.F. King Co. is acting as information agent for the tender offer. Requests for documents and questions regarding the tender offer may be directed to D.F. King toll free at (800) 966-9021 (for shareholders) or collect at (212) 269-5550 (for banks and brokers).

About Intel

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) expands the boundaries of technology to make the most amazing experiences possible. Information about Intel can be found at newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.

