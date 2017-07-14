One News Page Announces 'Spoiler-Aware' Approach to News Sourcing

LONDON, July 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

One News Page has this week asserted its position as a leading news portal poised against offering 'spoilers' to viewers of TV shows and movies alike - in time for the return of Game of Thrones to US network HBO this summer. Leading the fight against the rising phenomenon in 'fake news' in recent months, One News Page has continued to source and link to interesting and thought-provoking news and video content from outlets all over the world - as well as continuing to offer super-fast access to hundreds of trusted media sources and original staff editorials.

Many news and media outlets have long taken to publishing sneak peeks at forthcoming TV shows and movies which may 'spoil' future storylines and developments. HBO's Game of Thrones, based on the best-selling fantasy novel series 'A Song of Ice and Fire' from author George RR Martin, has suffered from production and even script leaks in recent years - and there has been movement from fans in an effort to curb the spread of 'spoilers' online. One News Page, too, is inspired to protect viewers from leaks and spoilers - and, therefore, has asserted this summer that they will aim to protect their readers from learning anything they don't want to hear about the biggest entertainment due to hit screens.

"No one wants to know how a book ends before they start reading," states Dr Marc Pinter-Krainer, CEO of One News Page. "We're therefore offering a fast-moving news portal that will strive to hold back headlines and quotes which give away some of our best-loved films and series.Therefore, our readers can continue to discover the stories we gather and watch the videos we source without the fear of being 'spoiled' on any of their favourite shows and movies."

While a 'spoiler-aware' approach to reporting is yet to be adopted by media outlets worldwide, One News Page is asserting its position as 'spoiler-aware' news portal at a time when viewers simply want to sit back - and be surprised!

One News Page is free to browse and allows its readers to take advantage of its comprehensive repository of over 100 million different news resources from scores of reputable and authoritative sources and journalists. Offering written digests, original content and video news for readers to access and consume at their leisure, One News Page is continuing to tap into the news aggregation market by making it easier and quicker to access with each update.

One News Page was founded in 2008 and services markets in the English, German and Spanish languages across Europe, America, Asia and Australasia. In 2016 it served over 20 million users accessing its news portal websites.

One News Page Ltd is a British media firm which runs a family of news portal websites across the globe. The sites feature original news coverage and syndicated news content including news videos from major trusted news sources.

The One News Page portal is arguably the fastest-access news portal in the world. It provides users with a powerful search engine of more than 100 million news resources, allowing them to discover and locate relevant news coverage easily. Users are referred to the source website directly by clicking on a corresponding link.

Optional free member registration provides access to news archives and live news alerts by email.

Access to all One News Page sites is free of charge.

