

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures continued to rise Friday, extending strong weekly gains amid expectations that U.S. production will fade.



The EIA lowered its 2018 U.S. output forecast and trimmed its price target for this year and next below $50 barrel. That's after weekly data showed U.S. inventories tumbled the most in ten months as refinery activity picked up.



Crude oil was up 52 cents at $46.59 a barrel, moving well away from June's yearly low.



Baker Hughes will release its weekly crude oil rig count this afternoon.



However, OPEC's compliance with production cuts fell in June to its lowest since the deal with Russia kicked in early in the year, according to the International Energy Agency.



'Each month something seems to come along to raise doubts about the pace of the rebalancing process. This month, there are two hitches: a dramatic recovery in oil production from Libya and Nigeria and a lower rate of compliance by OPEC with its own output agreement,' the Paris-based IEA said.



Retail Sales for June will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for growth of 0.1 percent, while it declined 0.3 percent in May.



