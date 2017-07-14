

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) reported Friday that its second-quarter net income was $5.81 billion, up 5 percent from $5.56 billion a year ago. Earnings per share grew 6 percent to $1.07 from $1.01 last year.



Revenues for the quarter were $22.2 billion, same as last year.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.01 per share on revenues of $22.47 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Net interest income of $12.5 billion increased 6 percent, and net interest margin improved to 2.90 percent from prior year's 2.86 percent.



Total average deposits of $1.3 trillion grew 5 percent and total average loans of $956.9 billion grew 1 percent.



Chief Financial Officer John Shrewsberry said, 'Wells Fargo reported $5.8 billion of net income in the second quarter, up on a linked-quarter and year-over-year basis. Overall results were solid in a period with continued modest economic growth and included growth in net interest income and continued improvement in credit results. Second quarter 2017 also included discrete tax benefits totaling $186 million, or approximately $0.04 per share, primarily as a result of our agreement to sell Wells Fargo Insurance Services.'



Further, the company said it received a non-objection to its 2017 Capital Plan submission from the Federal Reserve. As part of this plan, the company expects to increase its third quarter 2017 common stock dividend to $0.39 per share from $0.38 per share, subject to approval by the Company's Board of Directors.



The plan also includes up to $11.5 billion of gross common stock repurchases, subject to management discretion, for the four-quarter period from third quarter 2017 through second quarter 2018.



In pre-market activity on the NYSE, shares were losing 1.29 percent to $54.93.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX