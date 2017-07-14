

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. consumer price index and retail sales for June will be published at 8.30 am ET Friday. The CPI is forecast to grow 0.1 percent, compared to a decline of 0.1 percent in the previous month. The retail sales are seen rising 0.1 percent in June, reversing a 0.3 percent decline in May.



Ahead of these data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the greenback held steady against the euro and the franc, it fell against the pound and the yen.



The greenback was worth 1.1416 against the euro, 113.02 against the yen, 0.9680 against the franc and 1.2976 versus the pound at 8:25 am ET.



