Global Aptamers (Nucleic Acid & Peptide) Market 2014-2017 - Forecasts to 2025: Key Players are Aptamer, Aptamer Sciences, Aptagen, Base Pair Biotechnologies & Ophthotech

DUBLIN, July 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Aptamers Market Analysis By Types (Nucleic Acid & Peptide), By Application (Diagnostics, Therapeutics, Research & Developments, Others), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global aptamers market is expected to reach USD 8.91 billion by 2025

Advancements in aptamer development technologies, increasing R&D, and rising number of companies investing in this market are some of the key driving factors responsible for the growth of this market.

Numerous advantages offered by these small molecules in comparison to established antibodies have also led to higher demand for these molecules across a diverse range of medical applications. They are chemically synthesized, which eliminates batch-to-batch variation and demands less time for development.

Along with this, continuous advancement in technologies is expected to stimulate growth. Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. introduced a next-generation product, Ultramers that contain aptamer template length up to 200 bases. According to the company, this new product will be apt for biotechnology applications such as gene and clone construction. Thus, new developments in this field are expected to boost usage of these products in different application areas, thereby driving market growth.

Furthermore, growing incidence of life-threatening diseases such as cancer has directed many companies to introduce new & effective detection assays based on aptamer therapy. In March 2017, Aptamer Sciences, Inc. unveiled multiprotein biomarker assay by using this technology for the detection of lung cancer. This kit is designed for early detection and diagnosis of non-small cell lung cancer by identifying a suitable biomarker.

Such types of new product launches are expected to trigger the acceptance of these therapies, leading to market growth to a great extent. In addition, increasing number of small-scale startups, government organizations, rising number of products under clinical investigation, and growing number of academic research laboratories investigating the potential of aptamers are anticipated to support future growth of this market.



Some of the key players include Aptamer Group; Aptamer Sciences, Inc.; Aptagen, LLC; Base Pair Biotechnologies, Inc.; Ophthotech Corporation; and others



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Executive Summary



3 Aptamers Market Variables, Trends & Scope



4 Aptamers Market: Types Estimates & Trend Analysis



5 Aptamers Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis



6 Aptamers Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis by Types and Application



7 Competitive Landscape



Ophthotech Corporation

SomaLogic, Inc.

Aptamer Group

Aptamer Sciences, Inc.

Base Pair Biotechnologies, Inc.

NOXXON Pharma

Vivonics Inc.

Aptagen, LLC

TriLink BioTechnologies, LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5r85ng/aptamers_market

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716