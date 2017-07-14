

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices in the U.S. came in unchanged in the month of June, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Friday.



The Labor Department said its consumer price index was flat in June after edging down by 0.1 percent in May. Economists had expected consumer prices to inch up by 0.1 percent.



Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices crept up by 0.1 percent for the third consecutive month. Core prices had been expected to rise by 0.2 percent.



