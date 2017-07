TAMPA, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 07/14/17 -- B2 Digital, Incorporated (OTC PINK: BTDG) ("B2 Digital") today announced that it has entered into two Event Sponsorship Agreements for B2 Digital to sponsor the upcoming Hard Rock MMA 90 event scheduled for July 15, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky and Front Street Fights XIII scheduled for August 18, 2017 in Boise, Idaho.

Under the sponsorship agreements, B2 Digital will sponsor each event and provide a corresponding Free Live Broadcast of each event on either Hard Rock MMA's Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.

The LIVE EVENT and past fights can be accessed at: https://www.facebook.com/HardrockMMA2017/ https://www.youtube.com/user/rockhigdon77

The Broadcast of HardRock MMA 90 will begin at 7:30pm EST LIVE from Louisville, Kentucky. The Event will start off with a 10 Fight Undercard and a 5 Fight Main Card including a scheduled 5 round fight for the vacant Hardrock MMA Heavyweight Title, a female flyweight bout, and a Pro Main event pitting Louisville's own Branden Bishop against Owner and Head Coach of Adversity Training Center Ian Lawler.

The Front Street Fights XIII broadcast, which takes place at CenturyLink Arena in beautiful downtown Boise, ID and begins at 7:00pm (MST). The event will include a mix of amateur and professional bouts and will feature Luis Cortez facing Ben Beebe in the first-ever FSF Heavyweight Main Event.

Other fights on the card will see Abraham Campos square off against Elmar Umarov, and a rematch from FSF XII between JohnBoy McComas and Ben Hollier. More matches will be added to the card in the coming weeks and those announcements can be found at centurylinkarenaboise.com

"B2 Digital continues to Sponsor LIVE MMA Events and build its brand awareness in the MMA marketplace and we look forward to increasing our viewing audience in the month of July.

"The audience response continues to grow with over 350,000 combined Facebook and YouTube video views since we started sponsoring the free broadcasts for our MMA Partners", said Greg P. Bell, Chairman & CEO of B2 Digital.

HARD ROCK MMA

Hard Rock MMA is the premier MMA Promotion in Kentucky. They have put on 87 LIVE events in their 8-year history. More information can be found at www.hardrockmma.com and on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/HardrockMMA2017/

FRONT STREET FIGHTS

Front Street Fights, which made its debut in May of 2014, has quickly become Idaho's Premiere MMA event. Their commitment to fighters first has seen such fighters as Jesse Brock, Veta Arteaga, Czar Sklavos, and many more climb the ladder in the MMA world. In all, more than 20 fighters that have stepped foot inside the FSF cage have advanced on to such promotions as Legacy Fighting Alliance, World Series of Fighting, and Bellator. The success of Front Street Fights has attracted such promotions as Legacy Fighting Alliance (previously known is RFA), and Bellator to put on shows from CenturyLink Arena. Front Street Fights hosts four events per year, and all information on current and upcoming events can found at centurylinkarenaboise.com, or by following them on Facebook and Twitter (@FrontStFights).

About B2 Digital, Incorporated

B2 Digital, Incorporated is a full service Live Event Sports Company. Since its restructuring in early 2017, the company has been led by a management team with over 30 years of global experience developing more than 20 companies in the Sports, Television, Entertainment, Digital Distribution and Banking Transaction industries. As part of its growth strategy, B2 Digital intends to continue to develop and acquire assets meeting its business model with the goal of becoming a Premier Vertically Integrated LIVE Event Sports Company.

B2 Digital is currently building an integrated LIVE Event Minor League for the MMA Mixed Martial Arts marketplace, through the creation and development of Minor League champions expected to graduate to MMA Major Leagues from the B2 Fighting Series. The company intends to continue to sponsor and operate LIVE Events, acquire existing MMA Promotions, and invite those champions to the B2 Fighting Series Regional and National Championship Series. Throughout this process, B2 Digital expects to own all media and merchandising rights, as well as the digital distribution networks for the B2 Fighting Series.

B2 Digital's future plans beyond its initial growth strategy include the addition of Sports, Leagues, Tournaments and Special Events to its LIVE Event content. The company hopes to capitalize on its technology and business model to broaden the revenue base of the Live Events core business.

B2 Digital also expects to develop and expand its B2 LIVE Event Systems and Technologies. These include Systems for Event Management, Digital Ticketing Sales, Digital Video Distribution, Digital Marketing, PPV (Pay per View), Fighter Management, Merchandise Sales, Brand Management and Financial Control Systems.

B2 Digital: The LIVE Event Sports Company. www.b2digital.com

B2 Digital, Inc.

602-625-7653

www.b2digital.com