Hyosung steps up marketing in Europe with French textile mill Sofileta

New products co-developed using CreoraFresh are presented at the Interfiliere Paris 2017

Hyosung Group (KOSPI:004800), a leading textile manufacturer, announced a partnership with French textile mill Sofileta to strengthen its presence in European market.

Hyosung Group Chairman Cho Hyun-joon in an inauguration ceremony in January emphasized building business competences to the highest level in the world and promised a full support for efforts to deliver the world's best quality and services.

Hyosung Creora marked the 25th anniversary of its product, Creora, with a marketing campaign for Europe in cooperation with Sofileta, a major French client.

Hyosung Creora presented fabrics co-developed with the French textile mill at the Interfiliere Paris 2017 in Paris, France, from July 8 to 10. The event is the world's largest lingerie and swimwear exhibition. The fabrics captivated summertime European customers as they were made of creora Fresh, which is Hyosung's excellent odor neutralizing spandex.

Sofileta is a global textile company based in Lyon, France, specializing in textiles and dyeing. Hyosung is strategically cooperating with Sofileta to attract French and other European customers.

"Hyosung has collaborated with Sofileta since Creora was developed, and we will continue to maintain our partnership to keep pace with rapid changes in the apparel industry." Hyosung's Global Marketing Director Ria Stern said.

With Chairman Cho Hyun-joon fully supporting the global market, Hyosung has participated in textile exhibitions around the world to expand its geographic market area.

