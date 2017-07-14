Mariana Geralde is Recipient of 2017 Basic PDT Research Excellence Award

COIMBRA, Portugal, July 14, 2017 /CNW/ - At the 16th International Photodynamic Association (IPA) World Congress in Coimbra, Mariana Geralde was the recipient of the 2017 BASIC PDT RESEARCH EXCELLENCE AWARD.

Mariana Geralde was recognized for research excellence at the Sao Carlos Institute of Physics (Brazil) for her work involving the clinical application of Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) as a method to treat pulmonary infections through extracorporeal illumination. This innovative research has resulted in the significant advancement of both PDT protocols and clinical outcomes, accelerating the potential for PDT treatment of multi-drug resistant pneumonia.

The Coimbra World Congress was the 16th conference held by the International Photodynamic Association, marking 32 years of this global meeting. The IPA World Congresses, held every two years, are the leading PDT meetings bringing together members of the global photodynamic community in order to advance scientific and clinical research relating to photodiagnosis and photodynamic therapies. The next IPA World Congress is to be hosted in Boston, USA and will be led by Dr. Tayyaba Hasan, Professor of Dermatology at the Wellman Center for Photomedicine, Harvard Medical School (HMS) and a Professor of Health Sciences and Technology (Harvard-MIT).

About Photodynamic Therapy (PDT)

Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) is a combination therapy involving light activated photosensitizers to diagnose and treat various types of cancers and pre-cancers, macular degeneration and multidrug resistant biofilm infections involving bacteria, viruses and fungi.

