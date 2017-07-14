Global Commercial Dishwasher Market 2017-2021 - Increasing Focus on Sustainable Cleaning Technologies

DUBLIN, July 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Commercial Dishwasher Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global commercial dishwasher market to grow at a CAGR of 4.12% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Commercial Dishwasher Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing focus on sustainable cleaning technologies. Commercial dishwashers consume a significant amount of energy to heat the water that is used for cleaning. Currently, technologies for reusing the water and energy that are required for cleaning the dishes are being adopted in commercial dishwashers. Some of the commercial dishwashers found in the market are capable of saving water and energy optimally.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growing preference for ENERGY STAR-certified commercial dishwashers. Most commercial dishwashers in the market have energy-saving features. These commercial dishwashers provide benefits like savings on the operating costs, consumption of less energy, and reduced consumption of chemical agents used for cleaning.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is increase in raw material prices. Most of the commercial kitchens use commercial dishwashers that are made of stainless steel, which can withstand high temperature, humidity, and chemicals used while cleaning the dishes. Stainless steel is also used to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the commercial kitchen décor. So, the steel prices have a direct impact on the production and pricing of commercial dishwashers.
Key vendors
- CMA Dishmachines
- Hobart
- Jackson WWS
- MEIKO
- Miele
Other prominent vendors
- Blakeslee
- Champion Industries
- Comenda Ali
- Electrolux
- Fagor Industrial
- Insinger Machine Company
- Jiangsu OBERON dishwashing equipment manufacturing Co.
- JLA
- MVP Group
- SHIN JIN MASTER
- TEIKOS
- Veetsan
- Washtech
- Winterhalter
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by product
Part 07: Geographical segmentation
Part 08: Key leading countries
Part 09: Decision framework
Part 10: Drivers and challenges
Part 11: Market trends
Part 12: Vendor landscape
Part 13: Key vendor analysis
Part 14: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ldrrcg/global_commercial
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716