Global Commercial Dishwasher Market 2017-2021 - Increasing Focus on Sustainable Cleaning Technologies

The "Global Commercial Dishwasher Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global commercial dishwasher market to grow at a CAGR of 4.12% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Commercial Dishwasher Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing focus on sustainable cleaning technologies. Commercial dishwashers consume a significant amount of energy to heat the water that is used for cleaning. Currently, technologies for reusing the water and energy that are required for cleaning the dishes are being adopted in commercial dishwashers. Some of the commercial dishwashers found in the market are capable of saving water and energy optimally.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growing preference for ENERGY STAR-certified commercial dishwashers. Most commercial dishwashers in the market have energy-saving features. These commercial dishwashers provide benefits like savings on the operating costs, consumption of less energy, and reduced consumption of chemical agents used for cleaning.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is increase in raw material prices. Most of the commercial kitchens use commercial dishwashers that are made of stainless steel, which can withstand high temperature, humidity, and chemicals used while cleaning the dishes. Stainless steel is also used to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the commercial kitchen décor. So, the steel prices have a direct impact on the production and pricing of commercial dishwashers.

Key vendors



CMA Dishmachines

Hobart

Jackson WWS

MEIKO

Miele

Other prominent vendors



Blakeslee

Champion Industries

Comenda Ali

Electrolux

Fagor Industrial

Insinger Machine Company

Jiangsu OBERON dishwashing equipment manufacturing Co.

JLA

MVP Group

SHIN JIN MASTER

TEIKOS

Veetsan

Washtech

Winterhalter

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by product



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Key leading countries



Part 09: Decision framework



Part 10: Drivers and challenges



Part 11: Market trends



Part 12: Vendor landscape



Part 13: Key vendor analysis



Part 14: Appendix



