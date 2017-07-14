Subsea Production & Processing Systems Market 2017-2027

LONDON, July 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

CAPEX Forecasts for Umbilicals, Risers, Flowlines, Controls, Trees, Manifolds and Tie-ins plus Top Companies.

The latest research report from business intelligence provider visiongain offers comprehensive analysis of the Subsea Production & Processing Systems market. Visiongain assesses that this market will generate $16.45bn in 2017.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )



TheSubsea Production & Processing Systems Market Forecast 2017-2027 responds to your need for definitive market data:

In this brand new report you find 259 in-depth tables, charts and graphs all unavailable elsewhere.

The 356 page report provides clear detailed insight into the global Subsea Production & Processing Systems market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.

Report Scope:

The report delivers considerable added value by revealing:

• 259 tables, charts and graphs analysing and revealing the growth prospects and outlook for the Subsea Production & Processing Systems market.

• Global Subsea Production & Processing Systems market forecasts and analysis from 2017-2027.

• Subsea Production & Processing Systems submarket forecasts from 2017-2027

• Umbilicals submarket forecast 2017-2027

• Risers submarket forecast 2017-2027

• Flowlines submarket forecast 2017-2027

• Controls submarket forecast 2017-2027

• Trees submarket forecast 2017-2027

• Manifolds submarket forecast 2017-2027

• Tie-ins submarket forecast 2017-2027

• Shallow submarket forecast 2017-2027

• Deep submarket forecast 2017-2027

• Ultra Deep submarket forecast 2017-2027

• Regional Subsea Production & Processing Systems market forecasts from 2017-2027 with drivers and restraints for the regions including:

• Asia Pacific

• Gulf of Mexico

• North Sea

• South America

• RoW

• Company profiles for the leading 10 Subsea Production & Processing Systems companies

• Aker Solutions

• EZRA Holdings Limited

• TechnipFMC plc

• Oceaneering

• Saipem SpA

• Subsea 7

• General Electric

• Halliburton

• Schlumberger Limited

• Dril-Quip, Inc.

• Conclusions and recommendations which will aid decision-making

