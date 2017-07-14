ASM International NV: ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. TO HOST TECHNOLOGY SEMINAR

Almere, The Netherlands

July 14, 2017

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today announces that it will be hosting a technology seminar in Denver, US, on Monday July 17th, 2017, the second day of the ALD Conference.

In this technology seminar, ASM speaker Dr. Glen Wilk and our distinguished guest speaker Dr. Ruqiang Bao from IBM, will address challenges and solutions from ALD processes and equipment to manufacture next generations of micro-electronic devices.

The agenda is as follows:

5.30 - 6:30 pm Reception, drinks and food

6.30 - 7.00 pm Dr. Glen Wilk (ASM) - "ALD Technology Solutions for Advanced Memories".

7.00 - 7.30 pm Dr. Ruqiang Bao (IBM Semiconductor Technology Research) - "ALD - An

Essential Technique for Advanced Logic Technology Nodes"

Following the presentations, there is room for open discussion and networking until 8.30 pm.

The ASM technology seminar will take place in the Governor's Square 15 - Plaza Building - Concourse Level at the Sheraton Downtown Denver, Colorado, US. The room will open at 5:30 pm for invited attendees.

Interested parties should contact Bob Hollands, Bob.Hollands@asm.com (mailto:Bob.Hollands@asm.com)



