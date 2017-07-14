Big Group Acquires Frontline Display International

Footprint now includes London, Thames Valley & Southwest

Strengthens Retail Design services in Big Group portfolio

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2017 / Big Group, the leading integrated marketing communications agency based in London, has acquired Frontline Display International expanding its footprint beyond the Thames Valley to Bath in Southwest England. Terms were not disclosed.

Frontline Display provides Retail Design and experiential marketing support globally for blue chip internationals.

The deal was signed on July 12, 2017 between Big Group and the owners of Frontline Display International. The agreement which was reached privately strengthens Big Group's existing services in Retail Design solutions and experiential environments as well as reinforcing their ties to the Southwest following the move of their existing Thames Valley businesses to a new combined HQ in Newbury which houses 35 staff working across retail design and digital marketing in April this year.

Commenting on the new relationship, Big Group CEO, Nick Scott said, "Being able to engage at a strategic level with our clients remains a priority for Big Group and the retail and experiential environments are key to this. We wanted to build on the acquisition of retail design agency m4 in Newbury and we believe the Southwest suits our growth aspirations both in terms of clients and attracting and retaining talent across the Group".

Phil Griffiths, Founder of Frontline said, "We were looking to align ourselves with a partner who could complement our results led offering. It was clear to us that Big Group have all the requisite talent to assist in our continued growth as we endeavour to integrate digital technology with the physical world of retail. But most importantly we have a shared ethos and dedication to service excellence that benefits everyone - it really is a perfect match".

Frontline clients include Cleveland Golf, CAT, Lovehoney, Derwent and Heineken.

Big Group clients include BT, Hyundai, Mastercard, Samsung, TATA and Universal Music.

ABOUT BIG GROUP

Founded in 1991, Big Group is an integrated marketing communications agency providing digital, creative and marketing services through key verticals to companies in B2B and B2C sectors. Big Group have been an Econsultancy Top 100 interactive agency since 2003 and this year have been ranked Number 1 in The Drum Client Satisfaction Survey. In 2016 the agency were winners of three industry awards in the events, social media and integrated brand campaign categories and were ranked as the UK's No. 1 Digital Agency based on client feedback and financial performance. The 130-strong team is split between offices in London and Newbury, Berkshire.

Left to right: Phil Griffiths, Frontline Founder alongside Nick Scott Big Group CEO

ABOUT FRONTLINE DISPLAY INTERNATIONAL

A specialist Retail Design solutions agency based in Bath, Somerset and founded in 1981 by Designer Phil Griffiths, Frontline provides a full end to end service from initial design to implementation across a diverse range of retail and duty-free business sectors in the UK, Europe and Internationally. Its continued focus on results, service delivery and KPIs, means clients enjoy increasing success and maximum ROI on all their marketing and design investments. The team is based out of a self-contained design studio and production workshop in Bath, Somerset.

Legal Advisors

Big Group - White & Black

Frontline - Royds, Withy, King

http://www.biggroup.co.uk

http://www.frontlinedisplay.com

For more information contact:

Ed Riseman at Big Group

T: 020 7229 8827

E: ed.riseman@biggroup.co.uk

Additional Links

Big Group website

Frontline Display website

SOURCE: Big Group