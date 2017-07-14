sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 14.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

13,22 Euro		-0,135
-1,01 %
WKN: 876800 ISIN: CH0012138530 Ticker-Symbol: CSX 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
SMI
1-Jahres-Chart
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,241
13,258
16:25
13,243
13,257
16:25
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG13,22-1,01 %