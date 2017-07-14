Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-07-14 15:05 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This is to notify that on 14 July 2017 the management board of EPSO-G, the holding company of AB Litgrid (company code 302564383, registered address A. Juozapaviciaus street 13, Vilnius) approved dividend policy aimed at establishing uniform regulations for calculation, payment and announcement of dividends for all the Group companies.



The decisions regarding Litgrid's dividend policy will be taken at Litgrid board meeting on 18 August 2017.



Market participants will be informed accordingly in a separate stock exchange notice.



