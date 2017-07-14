Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-07-14 15:05 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



This is to notify that on 14 July 2017 the management board of EPSO-G, the holding company of AB Amber Grid (company code 303090867, registered address Savanoriu avenue 28, Vilnius) approved dividend policy aimed at establishing uniform regulations for calculation, payment and announcement of dividends for all the companies of the Group.



The decisions regarding Amber Grid's dividend policy will be taken at the regular Amber Grid board meeting on 22 August 2017.



Market participants will be informed accordingly in a separate stock exchange notice.



Attachment: Dividend policy For more information contact Andrius Vilkancas Head of Communications of EPSO-G UAB Mob. phone: +370 691 71315 E-mail: andrius.vilkancas@epsog.lt



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=638369