Global Chainsaw Safety Equipment Market Report 2017-2021

The "Global Chainsaw Safety Equipment Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global chainsaw safety equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 3.59% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Chainsaw Safety Equipment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growing participation of women lumberjacks. Forestry is generally considered as a male-dominated field as it deals with a substantial amount of physical labor, such as cutting and lifting heavy logs. However, women are participating in forestry areas, such as community forestry, wildlife management, forest mapping, and surveying.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is diversification of chainsaw applications. The chainsaw, in today's scenario, is not considered as a tool, which is limited to loggers and lumberjacks only. It has diversified applications, such as in lawn maintenance, clean-ups, and in garages. The demand for chainsaws will continue to increase as more homeowners are using them for cleaning and maintaining lawns.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is high maintenance cost for chainsaws. The efficient functioning of chainsaws requires the period checking and maintenance of the small and moving components of these tools as well as taking precautionary measures at regular intervals

Key vendors



Husqvarna

Oregon

PFANNER

STIHL

Other prominent vendors



Ansell

Beeswift

COFRA

E+LVEX

Globus

Moldex

SA+TRA

Sioen

uvex

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by product



Part 07: Market segmentation by geography



Part 08: Key leading countries



Part 09: Decision framework



Part 10: Drivers and challenges



Part 11: Market trends



Part 12: Vendor landscape



Part 13: Key vendor analysis



Part 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9wdffh/global_chainsaw

