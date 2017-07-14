Global Chainsaw Safety Equipment Market Report 2017-2021

DUBLIN, July 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Chainsaw Safety Equipment Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global chainsaw safety equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 3.59% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Chainsaw Safety Equipment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growing participation of women lumberjacks. Forestry is generally considered as a male-dominated field as it deals with a substantial amount of physical labor, such as cutting and lifting heavy logs. However, women are participating in forestry areas, such as community forestry, wildlife management, forest mapping, and surveying.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is diversification of chainsaw applications. The chainsaw, in today's scenario, is not considered as a tool, which is limited to loggers and lumberjacks only. It has diversified applications, such as in lawn maintenance, clean-ups, and in garages. The demand for chainsaws will continue to increase as more homeowners are using them for cleaning and maintaining lawns.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is high maintenance cost for chainsaws. The efficient functioning of chainsaws requires the period checking and maintenance of the small and moving components of these tools as well as taking precautionary measures at regular intervals
Key vendors
- Husqvarna
- Oregon
- PFANNER
- STIHL
Other prominent vendors
- Ansell
- Beeswift
- COFRA
- E+LVEX
- Globus
- Moldex
- SA+TRA
- Sioen
- uvex
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by product
Part 07: Market segmentation by geography
Part 08: Key leading countries
Part 09: Decision framework
Part 10: Drivers and challenges
Part 11: Market trends
Part 12: Vendor landscape
Part 13: Key vendor analysis
Part 14: Appendix
