Pharma ADMET Testing Market 2017-2027

LONDON, July 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

In Vitro, In Vivo, In Silico, Leading Developed Markets, Leading Emerging Markets, Leading Companies

The pharma ADMET testing market is estimated at $7.43bn in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.32% in the first half of the forecast period. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.50% in the second half of the forecast period. In 2016, the largest sector of the market was in vitro testing, which accounted for 44.3% of the ADMET testing market.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )



How this report will benefit you:

Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector.

In this brand new149-page reportyou will receive100 charts- all unavailable elsewhere.

The 149-page report provides clear detailed insight into the pharma ADMET testing market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.

By ordering and reading our brand new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.

Report Scope

•Pharma ADMET Testing market forecastsfrom2017-2027

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the main submarkets:

- In Vivo ADMET Testing

- In Vitro ADMET Testing

- In Silico ADMET Testing

• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2027 for theseregional and national markets:

- The US

- Japan

- Germany

- France

- Italy

- Spain

- The UK

- China

- Brazil

- Russia

- India

- South Korea

- Rest of the World

• Our study includesSWOT and STEPanalysis of this industry and market.

• Our study discusses theselected leading companiesthat are the major players in the ADMET Testing industry:

- Agilent Technologies

- BIOVIA

- Cyprotex

- Bio-Rad Laboratories

- Quintiles

- CMIC

- Charles River Laboratories

- WuXi PharmaTech

- Promega Corporation

- Sigma-Aldrich (part of Merck KGaA)

A company profile gives you the following information where available:

• Recent historical revenues

• Discussion of a company's activities, technologies and outlook

• Brief assessment of the company's ADMET strategy

Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the pharma ADMET Testing market. You find data, trends and predictions.

Buy our report todayPharma ADMET Testing Market 2017-2027: In Vitro, In Vivo, In Silico, Leading Developed Markets, Leading Emerging Markets, Leading Companies.

To request a report overview of this report please email Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or call Tel: +44-(0)-20-7336-6100

Or click on https://www.visiongain.com/Report/1919/Pharma-ADMET-Testing-Market-2017-2027

Companies Mentioned in the Report:

AbD Serotec (now part of Bio-Rad Laboratories)

ACEA Biosciences

Aegis Analytical Corp

Agilent Technologies

Albany Molecular Research

Apredica, LLC

AstraZeneca

Bayer

BD Biosciences

Beckman Coulter

Bio-Rad Laboratories

BIOVIA

Boehringer Ingelheim

Caliper Life Sciences

Cambridge Cell Networks

Catalent Pharma Solutions

Catalina Health (now part of InVentiv Health)

Celerion

Cellartis

Cellectis AB

Cellumen

Celsis International

Charles River Laboratories

ChemSW

Clinipace Worldwide

ClinStar (now part of PRA Health Sciences)

CMIC Holdings

Cromos Pharma

CROMSOURCE

Cyprotex

EF Education First

Entelos Holdings

EPS Holdings, Inc., formerly EPS Corporation

Frontage Laboratories

GCP ClinPlus

I3 Research (now part of InVentiv Health)

ICON plc

INC Research

InVentiv Health

Harlan Laboratories (now part of Huntingdon Life Sciences)

Hisun Pharmaceuticals

Hospital Italiano of Buenos Aires

Huntingdon Life Sciences

JCL Bioassay Corporation (now part of CMIC)

Kendle (now part of INC Research)

Kforce Clinical Research (now part of InVentiv Health)

Life Technologies Corporation

LSK

Malaysian Biotechnology Corporation

Merck & Co.

Merck KGaA

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.

MultiCASE

New York Stock Exchange

Noray Bioinformatics

Novartis

Novotech

Oncobiologics

Optivia Biotechnology

Organovo Holdings, Inc.

Parexel

PerkinElmer

Pharmaron

PharmaNet Development Group (now part of InVentiv Health)

PRA Health Sciences

Prodia Clinical Laboratory

Promega Corporation

Proteomics

ProTrials Research

Quintiles

ReSearch Pharmaceutical Services (now part of PRA Health Sciences)

Rosa & Co

Samsung

Sekisui Medical Co.

ShangPharma

Sigma-Aldrich

Simulations Plus

Sugi Medical Co. (now part of CMIC)

Taconic Biosciences

Takara Bio Europe AB

Takara Bio Inc

Tecan Group

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Tigermed Consulting

VelQuest

Vialis

West Coast Clinical Trials

WuXi PharmaTech

Xceleron

XenoBiotic Laboratories

XenoTech (now part of Sekisui)

Yungjin Pharmaceutical

Zhejiang Jiang Yuan Tang Biotechnology Co., Ltd

To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com