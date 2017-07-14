Pharma ADMET Testing Market 2017-2027

LONDON, July 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
In Vitro, In Vivo, In Silico, Leading Developed Markets, Leading Emerging Markets, Leading Companies
The pharma ADMET testing market is estimated at $7.43bn in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.32% in the first half of the forecast period. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.50% in the second half of the forecast period. In 2016, the largest sector of the market was in vitro testing, which accounted for 44.3% of the ADMET testing market.
Report Scope
•Pharma ADMET Testing market forecastsfrom2017-2027
• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the main submarkets:
- In Vivo ADMET Testing
- In Vitro ADMET Testing
- In Silico ADMET Testing
• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2027 for theseregional and national markets:
- The US
- Japan
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- The UK
- China
- Brazil
- Russia
- India
- South Korea
- Rest of the World
• Our study includesSWOT and STEPanalysis of this industry and market.
• Our study discusses theselected leading companiesthat are the major players in the ADMET Testing industry:
- Agilent Technologies
- BIOVIA
- Cyprotex
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Quintiles
- CMIC
- Charles River Laboratories
- WuXi PharmaTech
- Promega Corporation
- Sigma-Aldrich (part of Merck KGaA)
A company profile gives you the following information where available:
• Recent historical revenues
• Discussion of a company's activities, technologies and outlook
• Brief assessment of the company's ADMET strategy
Companies Mentioned in the Report:
AbD Serotec (now part of Bio-Rad Laboratories)
ACEA Biosciences
Aegis Analytical Corp
Agilent Technologies
Albany Molecular Research
Apredica, LLC
AstraZeneca
Bayer
BD Biosciences
Beckman Coulter
Bio-Rad Laboratories
BIOVIA
Boehringer Ingelheim
Caliper Life Sciences
Cambridge Cell Networks
Catalent Pharma Solutions
Catalina Health (now part of InVentiv Health)
Celerion
Cellartis
Cellectis AB
Cellumen
Celsis International
Charles River Laboratories
ChemSW
Clinipace Worldwide
ClinStar (now part of PRA Health Sciences)
CMIC Holdings
Cromos Pharma
CROMSOURCE
Cyprotex
EF Education First
Entelos Holdings
EPS Holdings, Inc., formerly EPS Corporation
Frontage Laboratories
GCP ClinPlus
I3 Research (now part of InVentiv Health)
ICON plc
INC Research
InVentiv Health
Harlan Laboratories (now part of Huntingdon Life Sciences)
Hisun Pharmaceuticals
Hospital Italiano of Buenos Aires
Huntingdon Life Sciences
JCL Bioassay Corporation (now part of CMIC)
Kendle (now part of INC Research)
Kforce Clinical Research (now part of InVentiv Health)
Life Technologies Corporation
LSK
Malaysian Biotechnology Corporation
Merck & Co.
Merck KGaA
Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.
MultiCASE
New York Stock Exchange
Noray Bioinformatics
Novartis
Novotech
Oncobiologics
Optivia Biotechnology
Organovo Holdings, Inc.
Parexel
PerkinElmer
Pharmaron
PharmaNet Development Group (now part of InVentiv Health)
PRA Health Sciences
Prodia Clinical Laboratory
Promega Corporation
Proteomics
ProTrials Research
Quintiles
ReSearch Pharmaceutical Services (now part of PRA Health Sciences)
Rosa & Co
Samsung
Sekisui Medical Co.
ShangPharma
Sigma-Aldrich
Simulations Plus
Sugi Medical Co. (now part of CMIC)
Taconic Biosciences
Takara Bio Europe AB
Takara Bio Inc
Tecan Group
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Tigermed Consulting
VelQuest
Vialis
West Coast Clinical Trials
WuXi PharmaTech
Xceleron
XenoBiotic Laboratories
XenoTech (now part of Sekisui)
Yungjin Pharmaceutical
Zhejiang Jiang Yuan Tang Biotechnology Co., Ltd
